Drafted in to the playing XI as a makeshift opener, KL Rahul continued his terrific form in the ongoing Test series against England. After scores of 84 and 26 in Nottingham, on Thursday he became the third Indian opener in history of Test cricket to score a century at Lord’s.
The right-hander reached his sixth Test hundred with a phenomenal knock. He showed his immense class once again and got a standing ovation at Lord’s. India reached 276/3 at stumps, with Rahul unbeaten on 127.
England vs India 2nd Test, Day 1 blog: Rahul slams century on India’s day at Lord’s
England opted to bowl after winning the toss.
In the second session, opener Rohit Sharma was bowled by veteran English seamer James Anderson after playing a superlative knock of 83, missing out on what would have been a well-deserved century at the Lord’s.
The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.
