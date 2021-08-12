Drafted in to the playing XI as a makeshift opener, KL Rahul continued his terrific form in the ongoing Test series against England. After scores of 84 and 26 in Nottingham, on Thursday he became the third Indian opener in history of Test cricket to score a century at Lord’s.

The right-hander reached his sixth Test hundred with a phenomenal knock. He showed his immense class once again and got a standing ovation at Lord’s. India reached 276/3 at stumps, with Rahul unbeaten on 127.

England opted to bowl after winning the toss.

In the second session, opener Rohit Sharma was bowled by veteran English seamer James Anderson after playing a superlative knock of 83, missing out on what would have been a well-deserved century at the Lord’s.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.

A century out of the top drawer! Take a bow, KL Rahul 🔥



A century out of the top drawer! Take a bow, KL Rahul 🔥

Last four centuries by an Indian opener outside Asia in Tests:



KL Rahul v Australia, Sydney, 2015

KL Rahul v West Indies, Kingston, 2016

KL Rahul v England, The Oval, 2018

KL Rahul v England, Lord's, 2021*#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 12, 2021

Patient, determined - proper Test match knock @klrahul11 💯 on the honours board @HomeOfCricket #ENGvsIND

Rohit & KL Rahul have utilized their practice time in the UK impressively. Last time I saw Rahul play test cricket was in the Caribbean 2019. He looked uncertain & rushed then. Now, very rarely have I seen an Asian opener play as late with such assurance in English conditions👍

A century to be proud of for #KLRahul. Loved the innings progression graphic we had showing how patient he was. First 20 took 105 balls and thereafter, he owned the crease

His name on that honours board with a knock for the ages! He has worked so hard to get back in the side. So happy to see him do well in test cricket.

PS: Look how closely he has watched the ball👀 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/sBACN5eQI6 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 12, 2021

When Rohit sharma got out on 83, Kl Rahul was batting on 33(118). It takes great skill to bat second fiddle,not get tempted and then turn it on to get a hundred. Fine innings,well deserved of the honours board! #INDvENG #KLRahul

Wow test match 💯 at #lords!! Winning hearts ♥️♥️

Dropped from the Test squad in 2018 and scored a hundred in the home of cricket at Lord's as an opener in 2021 - This is some return by Rahul. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 12, 2021

That's the batting of the highest order @klrahul11, a century at @HomeOfCricket is a special one. 🔥❤️ Well played 👏👏#ENGvsIND

The Lords honor board has been graced 😍

The Lords honor board has been graced 😍

The way KL has batted in the last test and in this innings has been a treat to watch, especially after so many questioning him as a test opener, truly well deserved. What a comeback ❤️

Wasn't even second choice opener on tour. Was to be a back up middle order batsman. Then there is dramatic turn of fortunes. Opens the batting. Finishes as India's highest run getter in 1st Test. And scores India's 1st century in 2nd. Talk about making most of chances. #ENGvIND

Not surprising that a Rahul dominates in tests in England.

KL Rahul has played an innings to cherish. Remember the drives and cuts. Also remember the times when it would have been so tempting to drive and cut... when he didn't. The hard bits. The best bits.