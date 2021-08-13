Indian archers reached four finals across the team events in recurve and compound categories (cadet and junior) at the Archery World Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland.

In addition to the multiple team event finals (trio of women or men), the recurve junior mixed team of Komalika Bari and Sushant Salunkhe are also through to the final as India capped off a good run in the elimination rounds on Friday.

In the recurve events, the junior (U-21) men’s team and cadet (U-18) men’s team made it to the gold medal matches on Sunday.

via World Archery

via World Archery

In the compound events, the cadet (U-18) men’s and women’s teams entered the finals

Earlier in the competition, in the cadet compound event, the Indian team of Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combined for a total of 2067 to better the previous world record record by 22 points. The top seeds lived up to that billing and have reached the final to face Turkey.

via World Archery

via World Archery

On Thursday, Komalika Bari (recurve junior women), Sakshi Chaudhary (compound junior women) and Priya Gurjar (compound cadet women) reached the finals of their respective events at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland.

In mixed team events that were held on Thursday, the cadet archers from recurve and compound have both reached their respective finals.

With 10 gold medal matches featuring Indians over the weekend (compound finals on Saturday and recurve finals on Sunday), India are assured at least 10 medals from the event. Bari, among the finalists, is looking to become the only Indian other than Deepika Kumari to win the world championship gold in both cadet and junior categories of the recurve individual events.

Here’s a round-up of all medal matches involving the Indians:

Medal matches involving Indians Compound event finals (Saturday) Recurve event finals (Sunday) Gold: Compound Cadet Women Team



India (IND) - (TUR) Turkey Bronze: Recurve Cadet Women Team



India (IND) - (GER) Germany Gold: Compound Cadet Men Team



USA (USA) - (IND) India Gold: Recurve Cadet Men Team



India (IND) - (FRA) France Gold: Compound Cadet Mixed Team



India (IND) - (USA) USA Gold: Recurve Cadet Mixed Team



Japan (JPN) - (IND) India Bronze: Compound Cadet Women



BOULTON Hallie (GBR) - (IND) Parneet Kaur Bronze: Recurve Cadet Women



ALONE Manjiri Manoj (IND) - (NED) ROEFFEN Quinty Gold: Compound Cadet Women



GURJAR Priya (IND) - (MEX) RODRIGUEZ Selene Bronze: Recurve Cadet Men



ZHANGBYRBAY Dauletkeldi (KAZ) - (IND) CHANGMAI Bishal Gold: Compound Junior Women



CHAUDHARY Sakshi (IND) - (CRO) MLINARIC Amanda Bronze: Recurve Junior Women Team



India (IND) - (UKR) Ukraine Bronze: Compound Junior Men



YADAV Rishabh (IND) - (MEX) GARCIA Sebastian Gold: Recurve Junior Men Team



Spain (ESP) - (IND) India Gold: Recurve Junior Mixed Team



Spain (ESP) - (IND) India Gold: Recurve Junior Women



CANALES Elia (ESP) - (IND) BARI Komalika Via IANSEO (Archery scoring website)

More to follow