Indian archers reached four finals across the team events in recurve and compound categories (cadet and junior) at the Archery World Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland.
In addition to the multiple team event finals (trio of women or men), the recurve junior mixed team of Komalika Bari and Sushant Salunkhe are also through to the final as India capped off a good run in the elimination rounds on Friday.
In the recurve events, the junior (U-21) men’s team and cadet (U-18) men’s team made it to the gold medal matches on Sunday.
In the compound events, the cadet (U-18) men’s and women’s teams entered the finals
Earlier in the competition, in the cadet compound event, the Indian team of Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combined for a total of 2067 to better the previous world record record by 22 points. The top seeds lived up to that billing and have reached the final to face Turkey.
On Thursday, Komalika Bari (recurve junior women), Sakshi Chaudhary (compound junior women) and Priya Gurjar (compound cadet women) reached the finals of their respective events at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland.
In mixed team events that were held on Thursday, the cadet archers from recurve and compound have both reached their respective finals.
With 10 gold medal matches featuring Indians over the weekend (compound finals on Saturday and recurve finals on Sunday), India are assured at least 10 medals from the event. Bari, among the finalists, is looking to become the only Indian other than Deepika Kumari to win the world championship gold in both cadet and junior categories of the recurve individual events.
Here’s a round-up of all medal matches involving the Indians:
Medal matches involving Indians
|Compound event finals (Saturday)
|Recurve event finals (Sunday)
| Gold: Compound Cadet Women Team
India (IND) - (TUR) Turkey
| Bronze: Recurve Cadet Women Team
India (IND) - (GER) Germany
| Gold: Compound Cadet Men Team
USA (USA) - (IND) India
| Gold: Recurve Cadet Men Team
India (IND) - (FRA) France
| Gold: Compound Cadet Mixed Team
India (IND) - (USA) USA
| Gold: Recurve Cadet Mixed Team
Japan (JPN) - (IND) India
| Bronze: Compound Cadet Women
BOULTON Hallie (GBR) - (IND) Parneet Kaur
| Bronze: Recurve Cadet Women
ALONE Manjiri Manoj (IND) - (NED) ROEFFEN Quinty
| Gold: Compound Cadet Women
GURJAR Priya (IND) - (MEX) RODRIGUEZ Selene
| Bronze: Recurve Cadet Men
ZHANGBYRBAY Dauletkeldi (KAZ) - (IND) CHANGMAI Bishal
| Gold: Compound Junior Women
CHAUDHARY Sakshi (IND) - (CRO) MLINARIC Amanda
| Bronze: Recurve Junior Women Team
India (IND) - (UKR) Ukraine
| Bronze: Compound Junior Men
YADAV Rishabh (IND) - (MEX) GARCIA Sebastian
| Gold: Recurve Junior Men Team
Spain (ESP) - (IND) India
| Gold: Recurve Junior Mixed Team
Spain (ESP) - (IND) India
| Gold: Recurve Junior Women
CANALES Elia (ESP) - (IND) BARI Komalika
More to follow
