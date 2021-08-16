England vs India 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Shami, Bumrah build lead with crucial partnership
Follow live coverage of day five of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
Day 1: Rahul, Rohit and the art of playing strictly on the merit of the ball
Day 2: On a tough day for India, Siraj shows his knack of making things happen
Day 3: India’s world-class bowling attack doesn’t have an answer to Root’s genius
Day 4: Pujara and Rahane dig deep to keep India alive
India first innings: 364 all-out
England first innings 391 all-out
Live updates
IND 282/8 after 106 overs: FIFTY FOR MOHAMMED SHAMI! And what a way to get there! He steps out and whacks a 92-meter six! The helmet is off in celebration and the team-mates are up in applause. Scenes at Lord’s! Take a bow, Shami.
IND 270/8 after 104 overs: Four! This time Moeen tosses it up and Shami hits it over the long-on fielder. He moves on to 40 off 54. India lead by 243 runs. Should they declare?
IND 262/8 after 102.4 overs: Bumrah struck on the helmet again, this time by Anderson. The physio comes for another check but Bumrah is smiling and seems good to go.
50-run partnership between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah comes up as Joe Root drops a catch at slip. What an unbelievable performance this has been by the duo.
IND 257/8 after 101 overs: Anderson returns to the attack and Shami clips one over mid-wicket for four. India lead by 230. Have England been batted out of the contest?
IND 248/8 after 99 overs: Shot! Moeen tosses it up and Shami plays a gorgeous cover-drive for four. Bumrah then ends the over with a solid forward defence. Indian fans in dreamland.
IND 243/8 after 98 overs: Four! Curran gets one to shoot and it catches the top edge of Bumrah’s bat and flies over the slip cordon. England are running out of ideas here.
IND 237/8 after 97 overs: Moeen Ali comes on to bowl but that doesn’t stop Bumrah and Shami from rotating the strike freely. What a partnership this is turning out to be! India lead by 210.
IND 229/8 after 95 overs: Another brilliant straight drive from Bumrah and again it crashes into the stumps at the other end. Bumrah (14 off 23) and Shami (13 off 24) have added 20 runs for the ninth wicket. India lead by 202 runs.
India lead by 200 runs! As England continue with a short-ball tactic and defensive field, Bumrah and Shami build a crucial partnership.
IND 220/8 after 92.4 overs: Now Bumrah fails to connect and is struck on the helmet. That looked nasty. The physio is out now for the concussion protocol. This ought to fire Bumrah up when he has the ball in hand.
IND 220/8 after 92.1 overs: Four! Wood bowls it short again and Bumrah somehow slaps it for four. Replays show that there were some heated words exchanged between Bumrah and Buttler between overs. Kohli is pumped at the balcony, letting loose his regular expletives.
IND 213/8 after 91 overs: Fiery over from Wood! Bumrah is at the crease and it’s no surprise that Wood peppers him with the short stuff. Bumrah was lethal against Anderson on day three and England are returning the favour. No harm done, though.
IND 209/8 after 89.3 overs: WICKET! A wonderful slower ball from Robinson and he traps Ishant in front. India take the review but it doesn’t help. They have two wickets remaining now and lead by 182 runs. Ishant walks back for a valuable 16 off 24.
IND 207/7 after 89 overs: Another painful tumble for Mark Wood. He hurt his right shoulder on day four trying to save a boundary. He is back bowling now but seems to be in considerable pain. Maiden over that.
IND 207/7 after 88 overs: Four! Now Shami gets in on the act with a punch through extra-cover. Another good over for India, seven runs from it. They lead by 180.
IND 200/7 after 87 overs: Four! Ishant swings hard and gets an edge over the slip cordon. He then pushes the last ball through mid-wicket for two as Shami scampers back. Six runs come from that Anderson over. India lead by 173 runs.
IND 194/7 after 85.3 overs: WICKET! Rishabh Pant is gone! England get the man they wanted as Ollie Robinson strikes. Pant poked at it and edged it to Jos Buttler. He departs for 22 off 46. India lead by 167.
IND 192/6 after 85 overs: Cracking shot from Pant! He steps out to Anderson and thumps a cover-drive for four. That went off his bat like a rocket! Ishant then ends the over with a boundary through extra-cover. Priceless runs for India.
IND 183/6 after 84 overs: Robinson starts proceedings from the other end and this time Pant picks a single off the fifth ball. The last ball was a bouncer and Ishant managed to block it. No rash shots from Pant so far.
IND 182/6 after 83 overs: Pant picks a single off the fourth ball of the over and Ishant plays out the last two. Anderson wasting no time in finding his mark.
3.30 pm: Rishabh Pant holds the key as India lead by 154 runs. Can he help his team set a big target? James Anderson has the new ball in hand. This promises to be a cracking day of Test cricket. Here we go!
3.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day five of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
England’s Mark Wood and Moeen Ali struck late on against India at Lord’s on Sunday to leave the second Test intriguingly poised heading into the last day.
India were 181/6 in their second innings, a lead of 154 runs, when bad light forced an early close.
The start of a fourth day of fluctuating fortunes had seen Wood remove in-form openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.
And the visitors were in even greater trouble at 55-3 when Sam Curran captured the prize wicket of India captain Virat Kohli.
Cheteshwar Pujara (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (61), both of whom had previously struggled for runs this series, checked England’s progress albeit it took them a sedate 59 overs to add exactly 100 for the fourth wicket.
But from 155/3, India lost three wickets for 20 runs.
– AFP