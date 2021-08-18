India’s mixed 4x400m relay team won bronze medal at the Athletics World U-20 Championships in Nairobi with a timing of 3:20.60 seconds.

This was the mixed event’s debut at the U20 Worlds.

The team consisting of Bharat Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil finished third behind Nigeria and Poland with a timing of 3:20.60 seconds.

This is India’s fifth medal at the Athletics U-20 World Championships but just the second one in a track event after Hima Das’ 400m gold medal in 2018.

With this bronze India have now won medals at four successive Athletics U-20 World Championships.

Official time 3:20.60, a season best for #TeamIndia 4*400m mixed relay team & a Bronze medal at the #U20WorldChampionships #Nairobi



📸 @nitinarya99 pic.twitter.com/dndikEIZwn — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 18, 2021

Bharat Sridhar had replaced Abdul Razak Rasheed for the final even as the Indian team had topped their heat to qualify for the final.

The team of Abdul Razak Rasheed, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil had clocked a time of 3:23.36 to finish ahead of Czech Republic, Jamaica and Poland in the first heat earlier in the day.

More to Follow...