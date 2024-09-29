India’s Gulveer Singh set a new national record in men’s 5000m Yogibo Athletics Challenge Cup of World Athletics Continental Tour at Niigata, Japan on Saturday.

Singh, a men’s 10000m bronze medallist from the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, clocked 13:11.82s to win the race at the World Athletics Continental tour bronze level meet.

The 26-year-old Singh bettered his own national record of 13:18.92s, which was set at the Portland Track Festival in June earlier this tear, by more than seven seconds.

He had then broken the national record held by Avinash Sable, which stood at 13:19.30 mins and was set in May 2023.

Singh had also clocked 27:41.81 in men’s 10000m, breaking a 16-year-old Indian national record in March earlier this year, by over 20 seconds at The TEN track meet in the United States.

He had then bettered the national record held by his own coach Surendra Singh, who had clocked 28:02.89s way back in 2008.