Field Watch Watch highlights: India's mixed 4x400m relay team win bronze medal at U20 Athletics World C'ships The team comprising of Barath, Priya, Summy and Kapil clinched India's fifth medal in the history of U20 Athletics World Championships. Scroll Staff Aug 18, 2021 · 10:43 pm Summy, Priya Mohan, Barath Sridhar, Kapil | AFI Media Play World Athletics U-20 Championships: India win bronze medal in mixed 4x400m relay(Vid 2/2)(Credit: World Athletics YT Channel, No copyright intended) pic.twitter.com/DbZcbAYcrm— Mukesh Srivastwa (@marvelousmukesh) August 18, 2021