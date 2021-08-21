Amit Khatri won India its second medal at the ongoing World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi by claiming silver in the men’s 10,000 race walk event. Amit finished the race in an impressive time of 42 minutes and 17.94 seconds to finish second.

Amit became just the fifth Indian athlete to win a medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships. It was India’s first Worlds medal in the race walk event. This was medal No 6 in the history of the championships for India. The second silver after Seema Antil (discus) in 2002. Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das have won gold.

India's medals at U20 World Athletics GAMES ATHLETE EVENT MEDAL WON PERFORMANCE 2002 - Jamaica Seema Antil Discus Throw Women Silver 55.83m 2014 - USA Navjeet Kaur Dhillon Discus Throw Women Bronze 56.36m 2016 - Poland Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Men Gold 86.48m 2018 - Finland Hima Das 400m Women Gold 51.46s 2021 - Nairobi Barath, Priya, Kapil and Summy Mixed 4x400m Bronze 3:20.60s 2021 - Nairobi Amit Khatri Men's 10,000 race walk Silver 42:17.94s

“As it’s a high altitude, there was a breathing problem for me. It was my first international competition and I won silver for India. I’m happy with silver, at least I could fulfil the hopes of India,” Amit was quoted as saying by the Athletics Federation of India soon after the race.

Amit, who had the world-leading time of 40:40.97 this season, led the race with just one lap remaining but he decided to take a trip to the drinks table and that allowed Kenya’s Heristone Wanyonyi to take the lead, pull away and win the gold medal eventually.

It was India’s second medal at the championships after the mixed 4x400 relay team won bronze earlier.