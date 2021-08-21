Amit Khatri won India its second medal at the ongoing World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi by claiming silver in the men’s 10,000 race walk event. Amit finished the race in an impressive time of 42 minutes and 17.94 seconds to finish second.

Amit became just the fifth Indian athlete to win a medal at the World U20 Athletics Championships. It was India’s first Worlds medal in the race walk event. This was medal No 6 in the history of the championships for India. The second silver after Seema Antil (discus) in 2002. Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das have won gold.

India's medals at U20 World Athletics

GAMES  ATHLETE  EVENT  MEDAL WON  PERFORMANCE 
2002 - Jamaica  Seema Antil  Discus Throw Women  Silver  55.83m 
2014 - USA  Navjeet Kaur Dhillon  Discus Throw Women  Bronze  56.36m 
2016 - Poland  Neeraj Chopra  Javelin Throw Men  Gold  86.48m 
2018 - Finland  Hima Das  400m Women  Gold  51.46s 
2021 - Nairobi  Barath, Priya, Kapil and Summy  Mixed 4x400m   Bronze  3:20.60s
2021 - Nairobi Amit Khatri Men's 10,000 race walk Silver 42:17.94s

“As it’s a high altitude, there was a breathing problem for me. It was my first international competition and I won silver for India. I’m happy with silver, at least I could fulfil the hopes of India,” Amit was quoted as saying by the Athletics Federation of India soon after the race.

Amit, who had the world-leading time of 40:40.97 this season, led the race with just one lap remaining but he decided to take a trip to the drinks table and that allowed Kenya’s Heristone Wanyonyi to take the lead, pull away and win the gold medal eventually.

It was India’s second medal at the championships after the mixed 4x400 relay team won bronze earlier.