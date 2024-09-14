Athletics, Diamond League Final Live: Neeraj Chopra aims to reclaim men’s javelin throw title
Follow for all LIVE action from the men’s javelin throw at the Diamond League Final in Brussels.
Neeraj Chopra’s event, the men’s javelin throw, is all set to begin at 11.52 PM IST on Saturday.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Diamond League Final meet in Brussels!
A day after Avinash Sable finished ninth in men’s 3000m steeplechase, India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw on the second day of Diamond League Final in Brussels.
Chopra, who had won the Diamond League title back in 2022, had finished second best to Jakub Vadlejch in the event last season. With the Czech Republic thrower having pulled out of the competition this time around, can the double Olympic medallist from India reclaim his title?
Chopra will face stiff competition from the likes of Grenada’s Anderson Peters and Germany’s Julian Weber in what is a seven-man field in Brussels.
All screenshots courtesy Jio Cinema and Diamond League website