India’s Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships.

The Indo-American pair triumphed in their first women’s doubles match with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu at Cleveland, USA on Sunday night.

Mirza and her partner from the USA dominated the match thoroughly and never allowed their opponents a chance to stage a comeback after comfortably winning the first set. The second set was no different as they won without breaking a sweat to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Last week, Sania Mirza paired up with Ons Jabeur in the Cincinnati Masters but the duo went down in the opening round.

With PTI Inputs