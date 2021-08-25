Tennis superstar Serena Williams on Wednesday became the latest high-profile player to pull out of this year’s US Open with injury, announcing her decision via a social media post.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was the runner up at US Open in 2018 (lost to Naomi Osaka) and 2019 (Lost to Bianca Andreescu) and had reached the semi-final last year (lost to Victoria Azarenka.)

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play - I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar,” she added.

The American last played at Wimbledon, where she exited tearfully in the first round after an injury mid-match. She has not played since and will be turning 40 next month.

She won her first Major at the 1999 US Open as a teenager, the first step on her path to a domination of the women’s game.

Williams, whose ranking has now slipped to 22, last missed the US Open in 2017 because of the birth of her daughter.

She reached the final in 2018 and 2019, losing both which added to her frustration as she attempts to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams is the latest big name to withdraw from the US Open following multiple winners Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as well as the 2020 men’s champion Dominic Thiem.

