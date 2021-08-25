In less than one year, India – in addition to registering some of their most famous away wins – have added two entries to their top 10 lowest scores of all time in Test cricket.

India collapsed to 78 all out after winning the toss on the first day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday.

It was their lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord’s in 1974.

The visitors lost their last six wickets for 22 runs having been 56/4 at lunch, with this slump following their all-time lowest 36 all out against Australia in Adelaide in December during a series India eventually won 2-1.

Home great James Anderson ripped through India’s top order while talking 3/6 in eight overs, including the prize wicket of Virat Kohli for seven.

Both Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3/14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.

India opener Rohit Sharma (19) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only batsmen to make it into double figures on Wednesday, with 16 runs coming in extras.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after a 151-run win in the second Test at Lord’s last week.

India's lowest totals in Test cricket (all out) Score Overs Inns of the match Match result Opposition Ground Date of match start 36 21.2 3 lost v Australia Adelaide 17 Dec 2020 42 17.0 3 lost v England Lord's 20 Jun 1974 58 21.3* 2 lost v Australia Brisbane 28 Nov 1947 58 21.4 2 lost v England Manchester 17 Jul 1952 66 34.1 4 lost v South Africa Durban 26 Dec 1996 67 24.2* 3 lost v Australia Melbourne 6 Feb 1948 75 30.5 1 lost v West Indies Delhi 25 Nov 1987 76 20.0 1 lost v South Africa Ahmedabad 3 Apr 2008 78 40.4 1 TBD v England Leeds 25 Aug 2021 81 26.3* 3 lost v New Zealand Wellington 13 Feb 1976 81 35.5 4 lost v West Indies Bridgetown 27 Mar 1997 * = 8-ball overs (Via ESPNCricinfo Statsguru)

The total was India’s third lowest in Test matches played in England:

via Sony Sports network

Kohli was surprised after finally winning the toss but his decision to bat first at Headingley didn’t work out as his team never got settled in with the bat. KL Rahul, who scored a splendid century in the previous Test at Lord’s, got out for a duck in the first over and the wickets kept tumbling thereafter.

Lowest 1st inns all-out after opting to bat Team Score Overs Opposition Ground New Zealand 45 19.2 v South Africa Cape Town Zimbabwe 54 31.2 v South Africa Cape Town Pakistan 59 31.5 v Australia Sharjah Pakistan 72 39.3 v England Birmingham India 76 20.0 v South Africa Ahmedabad India 78 40.4 v England Leeds Since 2000 (Via ESPNCricinfo Statsguru)

At Lord’s India made their highest total (364) in match's first innings in a Test in England after put in to bat first.



Today India made their lowest total (78) in match's first innings in a Test in England after choosing to bat first!#INDvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 25, 2021

This is the first time ever India had no player reaching 20 in the first innings of a Test match.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 25, 2021

This is the second time India bowled out under 100 runs in a Test innings under Kohli's captaincy. #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 25, 2021