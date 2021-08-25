India vs England, third Test, Day 1 live: Robinson gets Rahane as Kohli and Co go into lunch at 56/4
India are 1-0 up in the five-match contest heading into the third Test at Headingley following a 151-run victory at the ‘home of cricket’.
Live updates
And that is lunch too. India ran into an inspired genius in Anderson and they floundered badly. The England pacer started off bowling a lot of inswingers today but he got his wickets with his outswingers and that tells us just how well he set up the batsmen. Robinson added another wicket late in the session to make it the perfect session for the hosts after they lost the toss in the morning. For India, the lone bright spot is Rohit Sharma, who has played close to the body and exercised as much caution as possible.
India 56/4 after 25.5 overs: WICKET! Right at the stroke of lunch, Robinson strikes to send back Rahane. The batsman played for the line but it moved away a little, took the edge through to the keeper. Just what England needed. Just what India didn’t need.
India 53/3 after 25 overs: Another four to fine leg. Overton straying onto the pads and Rahane helping it along. He, on 16, moves ahead of Rohit, who has 14 off 74.
India 49/3 after 24 overs: India just hanging in there. The first session of the third Test is almost over. It will be time for lunch soon.
Robinson replaces Curran from the other end.
India 47/3 after 23 overs: Another maiden over for Overton, who has started with two maidens. A nice line but a bit of a worry for England as Root was forced to go off after being hit on the hand in the slips. An edge from Rahane dropped well short but hit the England skipper in an uncomfortable spot.
India 47/3 after 22 overs: Curran has bowled seven overs on the trot and he seems to be tiring. A couple of no balls in the over and a four for Rahane too.
Stat attack: Rohit’s numbers since he started to open for India have been simply amazing.
India 40/3 after 21 overs: Overton starts off with a maiden. Rohit continuing to play very close to the body.
Moeen going out of the attack and in comes the pacy Overton.
India 40/3 after 20 overs: Another decent over by Curran in which he beat the bat again. But he hasn’t got the edge yet.
A look at Kohli’s dismissals this year as compared to 2014 and 2018.
India 39/3 after 19 overs: Three runs from the Moeen over. The sun is out and India won’t mind this. Three-run overs have been a luxury today.
India 36/3 after 18 overs: A four from Rahane in the over – the first for India in a long time too. Just helped it along. India looking to just survive at the moment.
India 32/3 after 17 overs: Just one run from the Moeen over. It seems like a bad idea to get spin into the attack this early. Rohit and Rahane will both feel more comfortable but it might also get the batsmen playing shots and that might work out for England from the other end.
Moeen into the attack. That is the end of Anderson’s first spell - 8-5-6-3.
India 31/3 after 16 overs: Rohit has been solid at one end but he will desperately hoping that Rahane can stay with him in the middle.
India 30/3 after 15 overs: Another maiden over but it makes sense. Just play out Anderson’s spell. He has bowled 8 overs already.
India 30/3 after 14 overs: Another maiden over for Curran. He has beaten the batsmen with a few deliveries that have gone straight on with the arm but he hasn’t managed to get the ball to come back into the right-hander.
India 30/3 after 13 overs: Four leg byes in the over as Anderson strayed onto Rohit’s pads but otherwise, another solid over.
India 26/3 after 12 overs: Time for a drink at Headlingley. England have dominated the first hour all thanks to Anderson’s genius. The pacer has bowling figures of 6-3-6-3. He has given nothing away and used swing and angles brilliantly.
India 21/3 after 10.5 overs: WICKET! Kohli vs Anderson… Anderson wins this round. Lovely set-up... few shorter balls earlier in the over, then one pushed up and it took the thin edge through to the keeper. Third wicket for Anderson who has been simply sublime today.
India 19/2 after 10 overs: Curran into the attack and he starts off with a maiden. A change in angle and that forces the batsmen to look at things a little differently.
India 19/2 after 9 overs: Another brilliant over from Anderson, who has just been totally on the money for England today morning.
India 18/2 after 8 overs: Robinson has been a bit too wide and he hasn’t made the batsmen play enough. Not that the Indian batsmen will mind that.
India 12/2 after 7 overs: The first of the over, to Kohli, was a bit too full and Kohli pushed it down the ground to pick up three and then Rohit picked up a single off the last ball.
India 8/2 after 6 overs: Four leg byes for India in the Robinson over but Rohit playing the rest of the deliveries well.
India 4/2 after 4.1 overs: WICKET! The last over from Anderson to Pujara was mostly inswingers but now he gets the wicket with a superb outswinger. Edged it through to the keeper. India in trouble here. Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1(9)
India 4/1 after 4 overs: A huge shout by Robinson for LBW against Rohit on the last ball of the over but Root wasn’t too excited. Anderson bowling more inswingers and slipping in the odd outswinger. Robinson doing the opposite.
Stat attack: Average first innings total at Headingley in the last five Test has been 252.
India 2/1 after 3 overs: Pujara played out a maiden over from Anderson as the sun peaks out.
India 2/1 after 2 overs: Robinson into the attack from the other end and he is getting some nice shape on his outswingers. Steady over.
India 1/1 after 0.5 overs: WICKET! Three inswingers from Anderson the first over itself and then the outswinger. KL Rahul played at it, got the edge through to the keeper.Perfect start for England. Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0(4)
Quote card: As Kohli said yesterday...
“You’re never set as a batsman in England. You have to leave your ego in your pocket and come to the crease. You need discipline and patience. Your mindset on each day matters. You need precision because, in my opinion, England is the toughest country to bat in.”
India 0/0 after 0 overs: The Indian openers are out in the middle on a cloudy day. Here we go.
Opening up: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been superb for India so far. At the top of the order, they have given the Indian team solid starts – 97, 34, 126, 18 – and Kohli will be hoping for more of the same today too.
1971 and all that: While we wait for play to begin... some highlights of the final day’s play of the historic 1971 Test.
Playing XIs: Kohli expects Jadeja to bowl a lot more in this match. Root isn’t too fussed about bowling first – there is some cloud cover.
England playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Two changes for England: England bring in Dawid Malan for Dom Sibley and Craig Overton for Mark Wood. 22 different pairs for England since Andrew Strauss retired. But their openers had looked little more than walking wickets... they needed a change.
India win the toss: Root with a really high coin toss but it falls in favour of India. Kohli elects to bat first.
“Runs on the board will be crucial to set up this Test match.”
Same XI for India.
Toss coming up soon: Just a little over five minutes left for the toss.
India’s win at Headingley, 2002: “Before the Test, Ganguly who had struck up a friendship with Boycott, invited him to a curry buffet to pick his brains about a ground he knew so well. Fortified by this, the Indians decided that for all the talk of Headingley being a seamer’s paradise, they would play to their strength and picked two spinners, Kumble and Harbhajan.”
India captain Virat Kohli has promised his side won’t back down in the remainder of their series against England after saying verbal abuse from the hosts inspired a memorable win at Lord’s last week.
India are 1-0 up in the five-match contest heading into the third Test at Headingley today following a 151-run victory at the ‘home of cricket’.
What had been a hard-fought encounter saw India pull away on the last day after tailenders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbroken stand of 89 for the ninth wicket.
India’s quicks then combined to dismiss England, set 272 to win in 60 overs, for just 120.