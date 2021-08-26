India vs England, third Test, Day 2 live: Shami strikes to send back Burns
England ended Day 1 firmly in charge but will India be able to fight back on Day 2?
Live updates
Eng 135/1 after 50 overs: WICKET! Shami gets one to nip back and hit the top of off-stump. Perfect. Burns walking back after a fine 61.
Eng 135/0 after 49 overs: Ishant continues. He gets one to go past the bat too. But where is Bumrah? Where is Siraj?
Eng 133/0 after 48 overs: Still not enough swing for India’s bowlers. England’s openers starting to get set again.
Eng 121/0 after 44 overs: Shami comes on from the other end and he started off with a maiden over. Steady stuff but India want wickets and they want the bowlers to pitch it up.
Eng 121/0 after 43 overs: Ishant Sharma started things off for India on Day 2 too. Many thought he should have gone with Bumrah and Shami to start the day but he went with the veteran again. After a few widish deliveries, he got it closer to where he wanted to ideally be.
Day 2: India’s bowlers would have had a chance to look at what they were getting wrong but it will be interesting to see whether they can execute their plans. The pitch map showed that India were a bit all over the place and not as full as the England bowlers were. To get back in the game, India need early wickets. Habeeb Hameed and Rory Burns will have to get set again and it is overcast at Headingley. Too early to start dreaming again but India will have to make a start somewhere.
Day 1: England great James Anderson ripped through the top order as India collapsed to 78 all out in the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday before openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed capped a near-perfect first day for Joe Root’s men with an unbroken stand of 120.
Anderson took 3-6 in eight overs – a haul that included the prize dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli, who won the toss.
Already the most successful fast bowler in Test history, Anderson now has 629 wickets at this level.
He was well supported by Sam Curran and Craig Overton, who both took two wickets in two balls.
Overton finished with 3-14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.
Nevertheless, there remained the worry for England, beset by top-order woes during a run of seven Tests without a win, of a similar collapse.
But Burns and Hameed - England’s 22nd Test-opening pair since Andrew Strauss retired nine years ago – saw them to a first-innings lead of 42 at stumps.