England captain Joe Root slammed a masterful century on day two of the third Test against India at Headingley. This was the 30-year-old’s third hundred of the series, sixth of the year, and the 23rd of his Test career.

Root, who made 109 in the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge and a brilliant 180 not out at Lord’s, looked in excellent touch from the get-go at his home ground on Thursday. He got to fifty in style with a back-foot punch through point for four, and he got to his hundred with a flick past mid-wicket for four.

Live blog: England vs India, day two of the third Test

Here’s are some reactions to Root’s marvellous ton at Headingley:

#ENGvIND



The brilliant Joe Root gets to his sixth century of the year, and third in this series.



🎥 Sony Sports pic.twitter.com/bK6RfaPWxW — The Field (@thefield_in) August 26, 2021

Five players have now scored eight Test centuries against India: Sobers, Richards, Ponting, Steve Smith and Root. No one has nine. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 26, 2021

This was Joe Root's third fastest Test match hundred.



1. 118 balls v 🇦🇺 - July 2015

2. 120 balls v 🇱🇰 - Nov 2018

3. 125 balls v 🇮🇳 - Today

4. 126 balls v 🌴 - April 2015

5. 128 balls v 🇿🇦 - Jan 2016#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 26, 2021

Most hundreds in India-England Tests:

8 Joe Root (41 inns)

7 Rahul Dravid (37)

7 Sachin Tendulkar (53)

7 Alastair Cook (54)

6 Mohammad Azharuddin (24)

6 Kevin Pietersen (28)#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 26, 2021

Most centuries for England in Test cricket:



33 : Alastair Cook

23 : Kevin Pietersen

23 : Joe Root*



Most centuries for England skippers in Tests:



12 : Alastair Cook

12 : Joe Root*

11 : G Gooch#ENGvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 26, 2021

Most Test hundreds against India by

England players:-

8 - JOE ROOT

7 - Alastair Cook

6 - Kevin Pietersen



England captains:-

5 - JOE ROOT

4 - Alastair Cook

3 - Graham Gooch#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 26, 2021

Joe Root conversion rates:

8 x 100 in first 21 50+ scores

9 x 100 in next 45 50+ scores

6 x 100 in next 7 50+ scores — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) August 26, 2021

It doesn't matter which team you are supporting. Cast that aside. This performance from Joe Root is that of a top player at the height of his power.and something to admire. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 26, 2021

He has really taken his game to the next level this year. Well played @root66 👏🏼 Class act👌🏼 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/GxxkWYlQF1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 26, 2021

As Chris Broad once said of Jonty Rhodes, you run out of expletives to describe Joe Root. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 26, 2021

Joe Root becomes the first player to score a hundred in his 100th Test innings as a captain.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 26, 2021

It really is something to watch a batter in his ultimate prime. What an unbelievable year Root is having. Mind boggling. 🤯 #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 26, 2021

Not an ordinary Joe, this man Root! Superb century — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 26, 2021

Joe Root’s sixth Test century of 2021. And first on his home ground since his maiden ton in 2013. pic.twitter.com/36HfTr9REG — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) August 26, 2021

When Joe Root kisses the three lions on the crest of his helmet you feel one of them should kiss him back. He does so much for England. Just gives and gives and gives. #ENGvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) August 26, 2021

228 v SL (Galle)

186 v SL (Galle)

218 v Ind (Chennai)

.......

109 v Ind (Nottingham)

180* v Ind (Lord's)

100* v Ind (Leeds)



Joe Root is the first player to score hundreds in 3 consecutive Tests TWICE in the same year!#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 26, 2021

Most centuries in Test cricket this year:



8 : Sri Lanka

7 : Bangladesh

7 : England

6 : Joe Root*

6 : Pakistan

4 : India

4 : New Zealand @vikrantgupta73 #ENGvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 26, 2021

JOE ROOT YOU GODDAMN FORCE OF NATURE pic.twitter.com/orKkGOyGAa — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) August 26, 2021

Joe Root joins the illustrious list of Denis Compton and Michael Vaughan in having scored six Test match centuries in a calendar year. Masterful stuff from the England captain. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Wa1hm2ECRR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 26, 2021