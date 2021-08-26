England captain Joe Root slammed a masterful century on day two of the third Test against India at Headingley. This was the 30-year-old’s third hundred of the series, sixth of the year, and the 23rd of his Test career.
Root, who made 109 in the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge and a brilliant 180 not out at Lord’s, looked in excellent touch from the get-go at his home ground on Thursday. He got to fifty in style with a back-foot punch through point for four, and he got to his hundred with a flick past mid-wicket for four.
Here’s are some reactions to Root’s marvellous ton at Headingley:
