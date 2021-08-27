Indiam table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel stunned defending champion Borislava Peric-Rankovic of Serbia in straight games to storm into the semi-finals of the women’s singles Class 4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

With the win, she assured herself of a medal at the Paralympics as there are no bronze medal playoffs in table tennis at this edition. The International Paralympic Committee Governing Board had approved ITTF’s request to remove the third-place play-off in all the medal events and award bronze to both the losing semi-finalists.

The 34-year-old Indian knocked out world No 2 and reigning champion 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in just 18 minutes. Patel continued what has been a terrific campaign for the paddler in Tokyo.

Earlier in the day, she had notched a strong win over Joyce de Oliveira of Brazil, the world No 8 to reach the quarter-final. She had also beaten world No 9 Megan Shackleton in must-win group stage match.

Patel had become the first Indian table tennis player to enter the quarterfinals at Paralympics and is now the first in the semis, and additionally the first ever table tennis player from India to win a Paralympics medal. She will face the world No 3 ZHANG Miao of China in the semifinal on Friday, to try and make it a silver or gold.