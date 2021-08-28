Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale sailed into the women’s doubles final of the Tennis in the Land tournament with a a straight-set win on Friday.
Mirza and McHale took one hour and 23 minutes to defeat the Norwegian-American pair of Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison 7-6(5), 6-2 in the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland.
The unseeded Indian-American pair will next face top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan for the title.
Mirza and McHale have been in impressive form and reached the final without dropping a set in their previous two games.
After the semi-final, Mirza brought her two-year-old son Izhaan on court for the post-match chat and spoke about how being a mother was a new start.
With PTI Inputs
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.