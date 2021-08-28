India vs England, third Test, day 4: Can Pujara and Kohli put the hosts under pressure?
All the live updates from day 4 of the third Test between India and England at Headingley.
Live updates
Robinson from the other end and he bowled quite well yesterday. He was getting the ball to nip in quite sharply.
Ind 215/2 after 81 overs: New ball taken right away. Anderson starts off with a maiden over, he will be hoping he has better control today than he has usually.
Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik and his shirts will be leaving the commentary box. He needs hit the nets ahead of the IPL.
The pitch: It still looks good for batting and the sun is out too. England have the new ball and the batsmen will have to get through a tough period initially.
Day 3 wrap: Cheteshwar Pujara was left eyeing a first Test century in more than two years as he held firm alongside India captain Virat Kohli to keep England at bay at Headingley on Friday.
India were 215-2 in their second innings, still 139 runs adrift of England’s first-innings 432, when bad light led to an early close on the third day of the third Test.
Pujara, however, was 91 not out and Kohli 45 not out – a highest score this series for both batsmen, with their unbroken stand worth 99 runs.
It was all a far cry from India’s first-innings 78 following Kohli’s decision to bat first.
Although Pujara has 18 hundreds from his 88 previous Tests, he has not reached three figures at this level since making a superb 193 against Australia at Sydney in January 2019.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma made 59 – the opener’s second fifty of the series following his 83 in India’s 151-run win in the second Test at Lord’s that put them 1-0 up in this five-match series.