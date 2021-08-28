All eyes will be on Bhavina Patel in the morning on Sunday when she takes on world No 1 Ying Zhou in the final of the class 4 women’s singles table tennis.

Rakesh Kumar, in fine form, along with Jyoti Balyan would look to go far in the mixed team compound open archery event. They are seeded sixth but have a shot at reaching the semi-finals and hopefully beyond.

There are a couple of medal events in athletics to look forward to as well.

India's Paralympics schedule for Day 4 Sport Start Time (IST) Event Start Time Location Archery 6:55 Women's Individual Compound - Open Round of 32 JYOTI vs IRL LEONARD Kerrie-Louise Sport Yumenoshima Final Field Archery 9:00 Mixed Team Compound - Open



Round of 16 THA Thailand vs

Jyoti Balyan & Rakesh Kumar Yumenoshima Final Field Archery 14.40 Mixed Team Compound - Open



Quarterfinal TBD vs TURKEY Yumenoshima Final Field Archery 15.40 Mixed Team Compound - Open



Semifinal TBD Yumenoshima Final Field Archery Around 16.00 Mixed Team Compound - Open



BRONZE / GOLD TBD Yumenoshima Final Field Table Tennis 7:15 Women's Singles - Class 4 Gold Medal Match CHN ZHOU Ying vs IND PATEL Bhavinaben Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 6 Athletics 15:54 Men's Discus Throw - F52 Final IND VINOD KUMAR Olympic Stadium - Seated Discus/Club Athletics 15:58 Men's High Jump - T47 Final IND Nishad Kumar & Ram Pal Chahar Olympic Stadium - High Jump

Schedule courtesy: Sports Authority of India