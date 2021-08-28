Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, day 4 live updates: Bhavina Patel takes on world No 3 in TT semifinal
Updates through the fourth day from the Paralympic Games 2020.
Live updates
06.05 am: Hello all, and welcome to our daily live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games... it’s the weekend and it promises to be interesting for Indian fans.
On Friday, history was made by Bhavina Patel. Colour of the medal yet to be confirmed, she is now the 2nd Indian woman after Deepa Malik to earn a place on the podium at the Paralympic Games as she stunned the defending champion in women’s singles Class 4 table tennis to reach the semifinal. And with no bronze medal playoffs in TT this time around, that guarantees her a medal. She has already defeated three higher-ranked players in a row, now she has a chance to make it four. It won’t be easy of course, but Paralympians don’t do easy, do they? She is up against world No 3 Miao Zhang from China, who is the silver medallist from Rio 2016.