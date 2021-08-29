Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games day 5 live updates: Focus on Bhavina Patel’s table tennis final, archers
Updates through the fifth day from the Paralympic Games 2020.
Live updates
Table Tennis, women’s singles Class 4 final: IF semifinal saw Patel go up against an opponent who she had never beaten in 11 matches, it is a tougher task today. Zhou Ying has defeated the Indian in 8 out of 8 previous matches, and done so in straight games every single time. (including at the group stage here)
Archery, women’s individual compound (open) round of 32: OUCH! A 8 & 7 in the second end for Jyoti and that sees the lead change hands in a fairly significant manner. Three point lead for the Irish archer.
Archery, women’s individual compound (open) round of 32: Reminder that there is no “SET” system in compound knockout matches. It’s cumulative scoring. Every arrow matters. Jyoti has a slender early lead.
Archery, women’s individual compound (open) round of 32: Jyoti has a slender early lead...
Archery, women’s individual compound (open) round of 32: An interesting day awaits Indian archers today in the mixed team event, but before that we start with Jyoti in individual event round of 32.
Some reading for you ahead of Bhavina’s final scheduled for 7.15 am (after the current game on table six)
Tokyo Paralympics, table tennis: How Bhavina Patel kept calm and carried on with her dream run
Meet Bhavina Patel, first ever Indian table tennis player to secure a Paralympics medal
06.45 am: Hello all and welcome to our daily live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Sunday’s action will see India’s medal count officially open at the Games as Bhavina Patel’s singles final in women’s class 4 table tennis comes to a close with the final. Whether it is gold or silver, historic either way, will be known shortly. There will be archery action to follow as well, with the mixed team event in compound - open a possible shot at medal too for India. Then there are a couple of athletics event later in the day.