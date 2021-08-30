Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, day 6 live: Shooter Avani through to final, Yogesh in discus action
Updates through what promises to be a special day for India at the Paralympic Games 2020.
Live updates
Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final: Among the athletes left to throw, two have a PB better than 44.38m. Brazil’s BATISTA dos SANTOS Claudiney is the World Record holder and he will be the firm favourite. DIAZ ALDANA Leonardo (CUB) is next and he has a PB to challenge Yogesh’s mark. But it will be a while before we find out the results here. It all augurs well, now we wait.
Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final: Good stuff from Yogesh Kathuniya! The 24-year-old improves his SB progressively from 42.84 to 43.55 and then finishes with 44.38 (just short of 44.47 which is his PB) and he will now wait for the rest of the field to see how they go.
Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final: Here we go then. Yogesh starts off... a foul with his first attempt. And a 42.84 with his 2nd! That is solid.
Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final: Yogesh Kathuniya, 2019 World Championship bronze medallist, will be up next in the throwing order. He is world No 2, his Personal Best is 44.47 but his Season Best is 34.76. Can he get close to his PB? Tough to gauge form this year, so let’s see.
R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification: Avani Lekhara is through to the final! She recovers superbly from a slow start and finishes 7th in the field. Final coming up at 7.30 am. (Unfortunately, that will be live scores as well as shooting broadcast doesn’t start till August 1)
Avani Lekhara’s series: 103.0 102.8 104.9 104.8 102.1 104.1
Athletics, Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final: Olympic Stadium is where there is plenty to look forward to today. Here are the two events lined up for morning, starting with Yogesh Kathuniya in Discus Throw. It is F56, which is seated discus throw.
Classification: In the 50s sport classes, all athletes compete in a seated position, either in wheelchair or on a throwing chair, due to impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference. A lower number indicates a higher activity limitation. Throughout the sport classes F55-57 the trunk and leg function increases, which is an advantage in throwing events. An athlete in the F55 class has partial to full abdominal muscle activity, but no leg function. Athletes in class F56 can partially bend their hips and legs in addition to having trunk function, while athletes in class F57 demonstrate the additional ability to extend and abduct the hips. Athletes in class F57 may be able to stand and walk with or without an assistive device, but have to at the very least comply with the defined minimum impairment criteria.
R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification: A few low 10s in the 5th series and Avani Lekhara is now at the 8th spot with one series left. Most shooters are done, but the 2 shooters still going are vying for one spot essentially.
Avani Lekhara’s series: 103.0 102.8 104.9 104.8 102.1
India's athletics events for the morning
|IST start time
|Event
|Athletes
|6:05
|Men's Discus Throw - F56 Final
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Olympic Stadium - Seated Discus Club
|7:33
|Men's Javelin Throw - F46 Final
| 1. Sundar Singh Gurjar
2. Devendra Jhajharia
3. Ajeet Singh
|Olympic Stadium - Standing Javelin
Athletics, men’s discus throw F52: Also if any of you are wondering / reading this thread, no official update on Vinod Kumar’s event yet. Still “under review” but we should get a decision during the next few hours hopefully)
R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification: she is going well now, is Avani. A really good third series of 104.9. In top 8. No sub-10 in that series of 10 shots. In fact 104.9, at a quick glance across the leaderboard, is one of the best series registered so far.
Avani Lekhara’s series: 103.0, 102.8, 104.9
R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification: A couple more sub-10s in that series that she would have liked to avoid but otherwise she is shooting high-10s. In and around the top 8 as things are.
Avani Lekhara’s series: 103.0, 102.8.
R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification: Well, there is some good news. Avani’s scores are indeed moving again and she has zoomed up to the top 10 (based on her average score) with a solid first series of 103 (especially after a slow start).
About shooting classification: The sport’s three classes are SH1 Pistol, SH1 Rifle (able to hold a gun with arms) and SH2 Rifle (unable to hold a gun with arms, so a stand is used). SH1 Rifle sport class athletes can support the full weight of the rifle themselves. As the rifle is held with both hands, athletes in this sport class have an impairment in their legs, for example amputations or paraplegia. Some athletes will compete in a seated position, while others will compete in a standing position.
R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification: Avani Lekhara’s scores are not quite moving at the moment. After a 9.7 & 9.8 to begin with, it took a while. Then she shot a 10.5. And now it is stuck again. Shooters can all go at their own pace, but this is usually not a good sign when it happens early in the first series.
R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification: Avani Lekhara, who is part of four events in Tokyo, is currently shooting in the qualification round. She is on the first series with only two shots registers out of the 10 (six series of 10 shots). We wonder if there is a problem.
|Sport
|Start Time (IST)
|Event
|Athlete
|Location
|Shooting
|5:00
|R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification
|Avani Lekhara
|Asaka Shooting Range
05.02 am: First up, Avani Lekhara in the first shooting event for India. Qualification is underway.
05.00 am: Hello everyone and welcome to our daily live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. On Sunday, India’s National Sports Day, there was a rollercoaster ride for the Indian contingent from the start to finish.
On paper, India have won three medals on the day. Even if one was already assured and one is, for now, on hold... it was anything if not memorable. Now, on paper, Monday promises to be magnificently manic. It has the makings of a truly remarkable day for Indian sport. Of course, sport is not played on paper, but Indian sports fans can look forward to the Paralympians perform on Monday, 30 August in Tokyo with a sense of excitement. Buckle in!
Day 5 recap: On Saturday, India kickstarted what is widely expected to be an unprecedented haul of medals at the Paralympic Games.
Bhavinaben Patel clinched a historic silver in table tennis to give India its first medal in Tokyo Paralympics before high jumper Nishad Kumar came. The celebrations of a Super Sunday were somewhat dampened at the end after discus thrower Vinod Kumar’s bronze-winning result was put on hold.
Patel became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off on her singles campaign with a silver medal following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women’s singles table tennis class 4 final. Nishad then clinched a silver with an equal Personal Best and Asian record before discus thrower Vinod fetched a bronze (also with an Asian Record). But that result is under after a reported protest over his disability classification.