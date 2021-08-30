After a historic Monday at the Tokyo Paralympics, Indian athletes feature in another action-packed day on Tuesday.

Monday saw India win as many as five medals in what was, for almost the entirety, a memorable day for the country at the Paralympic Games. Shooter Avani Lekhara and javelin thrower Sumit Antil won gold medals, Devendra Jhajharia (javelin) and Yogesh Kathuniya (discus) won silver, while Sundar Singh Gurjar (javelin) won bronze.

These performances took India’s medal tally to seven in Tokyo. The heartbreak cam from two fourth-placed finishes (Swaroop Unhalkar in shooting and Sandeep in javelin).

On Tuesday, which will be day seven of the Games, India will have another busy day with athletes participating in as many across multiple disciplines. Rio 2016 gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu and bronze medallist Varun Singh Bhati headline the action. Bhavina Paatel returns for the team event too, but alongside Sonal Patel, faces a tough task against China. Keep an eye out for Rakesh Kumar in compound archery, a man who has been in fine form so far.

Here’s a look at India’s schedule for day seven of the Tokyo Paralympic Games: