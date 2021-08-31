Tokyo Paralympics day 7: Rubina finishes 7th in pistol final, heartbreak in QF for archer Rakesh
Updates through day 7 for India at the Paralympic Games 2020.
Shooting P2 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: As we enter the final stages, there is good news and not-so-good news. Deepender has slid out of the top 8 but Manish Narwal is at the top of the standings. Singhraj remains 7th.
Shooting P2 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: The Indian shooters in positions 3, 7 and 8 at the moment. Narwal is almost done with his shots.
Manish Narwal: 96, 95, 92, 98, 97
Singhraj: 95, 97, 93, 95
Deepender Singh: 96, 93, 96
Shooting P2 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: This is looking really good for Manish Narwal as he shoots a super 97 to follow a super 98. Currently in the top 3. Singhraj is still in the 4th series but seems to be in a dicey situation. Deepender with a 96 in third series has slipped down to 8th.
Manish Narwal: 96, 95, 92, 98, 97
Deepender Singh: 96, 93, 96
Singhraj: 95, 97, 93
Shooting P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: Could still change but this is looking rather nice for India at this instance.
Shooting P2 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: We are getting towards the business end of the qualification event here and as I type this all three Indians are in the top 8!
Deepender Singh: 96, 93
Manish Narwal: 96, 95, 92, 98
Singhraj: 95, 97, 93
Confirmation of the table tennis score: A little while earlier, India’s table tennis campaign came to a close after a 2-0 defeat in the team event (Class 4-5) against the top seeds China. Bhavina lost the singles tie against Zhou.
Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1: Iran’s Sareh Javanmardi wins the gold medal with a WR score of 239.2.
Shooting P2 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification A good start for Manish Narwal as he shoots 96 and 95 in his first two series, Singhraj begins with 95 while Deepender Singh has a 96 in his first series.
Shooting P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 FINAL: Correction to the previous shooting update, Rubina Francis was in fact eliminated in the 7th place after 14 shots in the final. Like we said, that 6.6 was just too poor a shot to recover from. A 7th place in the event it is for then.
Archery, men’s compound open quarterfinal: Ah, that’s the end of Rakesh Kumar’s individual event! The third seed shoots a solid 143 out of *150 but China’s Ai Xinliang shoots a superb 145 to win. Compound matches are indeed high-scoring but this was very high quality as neither archer shot a 9!
Archery, men’s compound open quarterfinal: A 28 from Rakesh in the 4th end but China’s Ai has shot 29! And that is a tough lead to overcome for Rakesh with 3 arrows remaining.
Archery, men’s compound open quarterfinal: A third end of 29 from Rakesh helps his reduce the deficit to one point at 86-87 as CHN score 28. TENSE.
Archery, men’s compound open quarterfinal: A 28 for Rakesh Kumar in the 2nd end and a 29 from China’s Ai. 59-57 in favour of China. Rakesh needs another comeback here.
Shooting P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 FINAL: At the end of 12 shots, Rubina is placed 7th. But needs something extraordinary to stay in this event longer.
Table Tennis, women’s team class 4-5 quarterfinal, IND 0-2 CHN: Meanwhile, the women’s team event campaign is over for India in table tennis.
Archery, men’s compound open quarterfinal: Wow, what a start. Rakesh Kumar with a 29 but China’s Ai XinLiang with a 30!
Shooting P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 FINAL: All Rubina can do now is to avoid one elimination after another if she can. Let’s see.
Shooting P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 FINAL: OH NO! A 6.6 in the first series of shots from Rubina and that is going to be so, so tough to recover from...
Table Tennis, women’s team class 4-5 quarterfinal, IND 0-1 CHN, match 2: The singles tie is also heading firmly in China’s favour. 11-4, 11-7 to the world No 1 against Bhavina
Shooting P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: There are 3 Indian men in action here but it is going to be impossible to track it live!!! So we will have updates shortly. Focus turns to archery and shooting.
Table Tennis, women’s team class 4-5 quarterfinal: Doubles match is over in double quick time. Coming up next, the rematch between Bhavina Patel and Zhou Ying, the final of the singles class 4 event
Table Tennis, women’s team class 4-5 quarterfinal: Second game goes to China as well.
BIG EVENTS COMING UP: India’s Rubina Francis holds the WR for the final scores in women’s 10m air pistol SH1. She shot 238.1 at Lima (Peru) in June 2021. Her final begins at 8:30. And at 8.34, there is Rakesh Kumar’s compound archery quarterfinal against China
Table Tennis, women’s team class 4-5 quarterfinal: China’s team, which is comprised of the world No 1 from Class 4 and world No 1 from Class 5, have taken the first game of the doubles match 11-2.
Table Tennis, women’s team class 4-5 quarterfinal: coming up. Singles silver medallist Bhavina Patel will team up with Sonal Patel as India take on top seeds China. Women’s team event combines sports classes (athletes will be combined from across categories within wheel chair and standing events). So this is class 4-5. The winner will be assured a medal. Bhavina Patel (class 4) / Sonal Patel (class 3, because India don’t have a class 5 player) vs Zhou Ying (world No1, class 4) / Bian Zhang (world No1, class 5). Doubles first.
Shooting P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: Right, after all the updates from archery and athletics, it is now time to catch up on shooting. RUBINA FRANCIS IS THROUGH TO THE FINAL! She was in the top 3 for a while but a few more 9s than 10s in the final stages but the 2nd and 3rd series made sure she will finish in the top 8 and that’s all that matters. She finished 7th to move into the final. The shooters continue to do well in qualification.
Rubina’s series: 91, 96, 95, 92, 93, 93
Archery, men’s compound open round of 16: And the comeback is complete! From 26-28 and 53-55, it is a superb turnaround by Rakesh Kumar as he wins 140-137. Helped by a couple of 8s from Marecak in the third end but the Indian’s perfect 4th end made it comfortable in the end.
Archery, men’s compound open round of 16: BOOM! X-X-10! Terrific from Rakesh Kumar. He has a three-point lead going into the final end.
Archery, men’s compound open round of 16: From a 2-point deficit to a 1-point lead! Soild 28 from the third end by Rakesh Kumar. That’s what we have been seeing on scoreboard more often. 6 more arrows left. If he keeps this up, he should be good to progress. Crunch time.
Archery, men’s compound open round of 16: A 8 with a first arrow of the match has pegged Rakesh Kumar back in this match in the early stages. The second end is tied 27-27 each. After 6 arrows, he trails 53-55. Reminder, compound is cumulative scoring. He needs a strong second half here.
Archery, men’s compound open round of 16: Time for Rakesh Kumar (3rd seed) in this crucial match. He has been in fine form in Tokyo. Can he continue that today? Up against Marian Marecak (SVK).
Athletics, Women’s Shot Put - F34: PERSONAL BEST FOR Bhagyashri Jadhav! She starts with a 5.87 but builds up progressively and her 4th attempt is a new PB, while her last attempt betters that with a 7.00. She came into this with 6.18m as the best. Of course, she can now only wait till the rest of the field is done.
Athletics ,Women’s 100m - T13: Women’s 100m T13 heat 2: Simran finishes with a time of 12.69 and 5th in the heat. Fairly close to her PB of 12.58. She won’t be progressing to the final.
Athletics ,Women’s 100m - T13: Coming up shortly is Simran in women’s 100m. She is the only runner in the Indian athletics contingent here in Tokyo 2020. First 2 in the heat progress automatically. The class T13 stands for vision impairment.
Shooting P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: A fourth series of 92 keeps Rubina in the top 8 but that was not the most ideal series. A 8 to start and then a streak of 9s. She has 10 more shots to keep her position in the top 8. Needs to keep it steady now.
Rubina’s series: 91, 96, 95, 92
Bhagyashri Jadhav, women’s Shot Put - F34:
CO-ORDINATION IMPAIRMENTS - SPORT CLASSES F31, T32/F32-T38/F38 The 30s sport classes are allocated to athletes with involuntary movements, uncoordinated movements and/or muscle tension – often conditions associated with cerebral palsy or traumatic brain injury. The impairments typically affect the ability to control legs, trunk, arms and/or hand function. You will see athletes in the sport classes 31-34 compete in a seated position, e.g. in wheelchair racing or using a throwing chair. By contrast, athletes in the sport classes 35-38 show a better function in their legs and better trunk control and therefore compete standing, e.g. in running events, long jump or throwing events.
Athletics, Women’s Shot Put - F34: As has historically been the case, track & field has been good for India at the Paralympics. Today’s first event at the Olympic Stadium is seated shot put. Bhagyashri Jadhav in action. She will be the first to throw.
Shooting P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: Rubina with another solid series of 95. A few 9s in the second half threatened to pull her down a bit but she finishes strong with a 10. She is in third position. Top eight go through to the final.
Rubina’s series: 91, 96, 95
Shooting P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: Super second series for Francis and she is into the top 8 with a 96.
India's day 7 schedule
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Status
|Shooting
|6:00
|P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 QualificationI
|FRANCIS Rubina
|Final later if qualification confirmed
|Archery
|7:12
|Men's Individual Compound - Open 1/8 Elimination
|KUMAR Rakesh
|Subsequent matches later if qualification confirmed
|Shooting
|8:30
|P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification
|NARWAL Manish & SINGH Deepender & SINGHRAJ
|Athletics
|6:56
|Women's Shot Put - F34 Final
|JADHAV Bhagyashri Madhavrao
|Athletics
|7:08
|Women's 100m - T13 Round 1 - Heat 2
|Simran
|Table Tennis
|8:00
|Women's Team - Classes 4-5 Quarterfinal
|IND VS CHN
|Athletics
|15:55
|Men's High Jump - T63 Final
| THANGAVELU Mariyappan & KUMAR Sharad & BHATI Varun Singh
Shooting P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: Rubina has started with a less than ideal first round. Two 10s in the first series of 10 shots is not how she would have liked to started.
Rubina’s series: 91
Sports classification: In shooting, there are three different sport classes for Paralympic disciplines (pistol, rifle). These sport classes are specific to the event the athlete competes in – either pistol or rifle events. In Pistol SH1 class athletes can support the full weight of the pistol themselves. As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in this sport class have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others will compete in a standing position as defined in the sport rules.
Shooting P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: First up today, is some para shooting action. The 22-year-old from Jabalpur is a pistol shooter and she will look to finish in the top 8 to reach the final among 18 shooters.
06.00 am: Hello all and welcome to another day for India at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 that promises to be eventful. Monday, 30 August, will go down in history as the single greatest day in the history of Paralympics for India as the tally for Rio 2016 was crossed in the space of a few hours. It promised to be a special day, it turned out to be just so. And when you think about the fact there were two fourth-placed finishes that were so close to being two medals, it boggles the mind.
But that is in the past and we now look forward to Tuesday. Three “previous” Paralympic medallists are in action. Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Bhati in high jump, Bhavina Patel in (tough) team event. Watch out for Rakesh Kumar in archery too... can he continue his impressive form and take a spot in the podium? But the day starts with Rubina Francis in shooting.