Singhraj Adhana won the bronze medal in the P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday. This was India’s eighth medal at the ongoing Games.

He shot a total of 216.8 in the final to finish behind China’s Chao Yang, who won the gold medal with a Paralympic record, and Xing Huang.

The other Indian in the final, Manish Narwal, who had topped the qualification stage with 575,, finished seventh.

India Tokyo Paralympics day 7 live updates

Adana, who had qualified for the final in sixth position, had a very good first Competition Stage and was placed second at the end of it. This meant that going into the Elimination stage, he was in line for a good finish.

On the other hand, 19-year-old Narwal was eliminated in the seventh place, struggled to get going in the final.

Adana had some tense moments but held his nerve to finish in the top three after a tight battle with the third Chinese shooter, Xiaolong Lou. Hovering around the top three, Adana dropped out of contention with his poor 19th shot but managed to get back in the reckoning with his 20th attempt.

In an elimination battle, Singhraj shot 9.6 with his final shot while Lou shot 8.6 to go out. The total, at that point, was 196.8 to 196.5. Lou eventually finished fourth.

As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P1 is a classification for the men’s 10 air pistol competition.

Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others take aim in a standing position as defined in the rules.

With PTI Inputs