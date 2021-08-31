Vinesh Phogat who was cleared to compete at the World Championship after the Wrestling Federation of India dropped disciplinary proceedings against the Indian wrestler, pulled out of her second round match against Pinki in the second round of 55kg trials.

Phogat, who had won her first round match against Anju 10-5, said she withdrew as she wasn’t feeling well enough to compete. Her opponent Pinki will now face Sushma in the 55kg final.

Ok,she says it's not injury. Just not feeling well. https://t.co/QJRk7cI6R6 — Amanpreet Singh (@amanthejourno) August 31, 2021

Elsewhere, 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik lost 3-6 against Manisha in the 62kg trials. It caps a disappointing year for Malik who had also failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympian Anshu though had no problems as she moved to the 57kg final.

In the men’s field, Gaurav Baliyan (79kg), Yash (72kg), Shubham (57kg) and Ravinder (61kg) qualified for the world championships winning the trials in their respective categories.

Baliyan beat Narshing Yadav 17-6 by technical superiority while Yash got the better of Amit Dhankar to book his world championships spot.

Ravinder (61kg), Naveen (130kg), Sushil (70kg), Sandeep (86kg) and Satyavart (97kg) also qualified for the World Championships.

Nandini Salokhe who was tipped to qualify from the 53kg category was defeated by Meenakshi who was a national champion in the 50kg category. Hanny beat Simran in the 50kg final.