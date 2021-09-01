Karnataka fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been added to the Indian cricket squad ahead of the fourth Test against England at The Oval in London on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee - based on the request of the team management - has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India’s squad for the fourth Test.

Prasidh, who was on the standby list has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour. The upcoming Test will be played at The Oval, London from 2nd September,” a BCCI release read.

Krishna had made his India debut in the ODI against England in March in India and had bagged four wickets in the game helping India to a 66-run victory.

He has been a standby player in the Indian team since the World Test Championship final.

The series is currently locked at 1-1 going into the fourth Test> India achieved a remarkable last-day win at Lord’s in the second Test before England bounced back in style at Headingly to inflict an innings defeat on India.

The series is nicely poised with two more Tests to go in the five-match rubber.