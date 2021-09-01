Premier League Watch: ‘Sir Alex is like a father in football’ – Ronaldo’s first interview since Man United return The Portuguese midfielder is back at the Old Trafford club 12 years after his first stint in Manchester. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago Sir Alex Ferguson (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo | ANDREW YATES / AFP 🚨 𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗗𝗢 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪 💬The Q&A you've all been waiting for: over to you, @Cristiano...#MUFC | #RonaldoReturns— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cristiano Ronaldo Sir Alex Fergusuon Premier League Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio