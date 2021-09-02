India at Paralympics, day 9 live: Yathiraj, Tarun start off with easy wins; Prachi into Canoe semis
All the live updates from Day 9.
Live updates
Taekwondo, Women K44 -49kg: After her win over 5th seed and 53-year-old Jovanovic of Serbia, Aruna Tanwar will face 4th seed and a much younger, 23-year-old Leonor Carranza in the quarterfinal, scheduled for 9 am. The Peruvian had a first-round bye.
Taekwondo, Women K44 -49kg: Aruna will face Peru’s Leonor Espinoza Carranza in the quarters.
Taekwondo, Women K44 -49kg Round of 16: Like Badminton, Taekwondo is another sport making its Games debut. India’s Aruna Tanwar (seeded 12th) has started with a win over 5th seed Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia.
Canoe, Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2: Prachi Yadav will be in semifinal 2 on Friday at 6.20 am where she would need to finish in the top 3 to progress to the final.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: Tarun dominating with his serve, opened up a big lead after the break and then closing it out easily. The two-time World Champion showing just why he is one of the favourites.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: A tighter second game, Tarun leads 11-8 at the interval. Teamarrom taking things up a notch and making Tarun work harder for his points.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: Tarun takes the opening game 21-7 in just 10 minutes. Completely in control of this one.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: Tarun leads 11-2 at the mid-game interval. Moving very well and his shot-making has been crisp.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: Tarun Dhillon, the second seed, will be in action now. He takes on Teamarrom of Thailand. Tarun is one of the favourites to medal in the event.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: 14 consecutive points for Yathiraj at one stage as he wins in straight games. Very solid show by the Indian.
Canoe Sprint: Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Heat 1: Prachi Yadav, the first Indian to participate in canoeing at Paralympics, finishes 4th in the heat. In pelting rain, worth adding! She will progress to the semifinal.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: Yathiraj was very much in control and he takes the opening game 21-9. His movement has been good and his touch has been even better. Very steady and consistent from the Indian.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: Yathiraj is seven points clear at the mid-game interval. The Indian had finished 5th in the World Championships and is looking good in this one.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: India’s Suhas Yathiraj will take on Jan Potts. The match is about to begin.
Shooting, P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification: Rahul Jakhar is 7th best in his group with a total of 284 as the precision round comes to an end. Akash, the other Indian in the competition, is in 11th position with a total of 278. He had a poor second series of 89. The Rapid section will take place later in the day. Another group of shooters will now shoot their precision rounds.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group play stage: Second seeds Cheng-Ma beat Kohli-Parmar in straight games. It took the Chinese pair just 20 minutes to win the match. Their short game was fantastic and helped them earn a lot of points.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group play stage: Second seeds Cheng-Ma continuing to dominate the proceedings. They lead 11-4 as the second game goes into the mid-game break.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group play stage: Second seeds Cheng-Ma Huihui of China take the first game 21-7.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group play stage: India’s Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli are taking on second seeds Hefang Cheng and Ma Huihui of China.
Shooting, P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification: India’s Akash, Rahul Jakhar have begun their precision rounds.
After badminton’s debut session was completed late on Wednesday, there is more action to look forward to from the Yoyogi National Stadium with a packed group-stage schedule for the Indian contingent today.
Six out of the seven Indian shuttlers (except Manoj Sarkar) will be in action through the day as some o them will learn their fates about progressing beyond the group stages.
The day also features one event each in shooting, athletics, taekwondo and canoe sprint.