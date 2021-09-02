England vs India, fourth Test, Day 1 live: Root wins toss, England are going to bowl first
All the updates from day 1 of the fourth Test between England and India.
Live updates
Ind 1/0 after 1 over: Anderson to start things off and he is in the channel right away. The Indian opening pair won’t have it easy.
National anthems done: Here we go. Cloudy skies. Green pitch. Focus on India’s openers.
Focus on openers: India have a weakness at 3-4-5 but the initial focus will be the openers who have shown that they have the ability to bat with discipline. It is cloudy and the wicket has some live grass on it. The first session will be a tough one.
All about balance and match-ups: When asked about Ashwin not getting picked for this Test too, Kohli said, “England has four left-handers, so a good match-up for Jadeja, with our seamers bowling over the wicket.”
He also spoke about the balance since India continue to play four pacers.
Two changes for England too: Pope and Woakes come into the playing XI.
England playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
No Ashwin: “We would’ve bowled first as well looking at the conditions,” says Virat Kohli.
Ishant missing, Umesh in. Shami out, Thakur in. No Ashwin for India.
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Toss: Joe Root has won the toss and England are going to bowl first looking at the overhead conditions. It is cloudy. Pope and Woakes come into the team.
Play Ashwin? Live grass on the wicket but it does help the spinners later in the game. Will Kohli go with two spinners? Will Ashwin get a game?
The pitch: What will the pitch look like? It looks a little green but experts reckon it will be dry underneath. Will that be enough bring R Ashwin into the picture for India?
Preview: England captain Joe Root has urged his team to produce a “ruthless” display in the fourth Test against India at the Oval starting Thursday.
England’s innings and 76-run victory at Headingley last week has left the five-match series all square at 1-1.
But with wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler absent to attend the birth of his second child and concerns about the impact a gruelling schedule of three Tests in three weeks will have on their fast bowlers, England could still make as many as three changes to a winning side.
“Now is when the hard work starts,” England captain Root told reporters on Tuesday.
“We’ve got to look to go even further, dig deeper and really start to go through the gears,” added Root, who scored his third hundred in as many Tests last week – his sixth of 2021 – and is now set to climb to the top of the International Cricket Council Test batting rankings when the points system is updated on Wednesday.
“A world-class side like India, led by Virat Kohli, I expect nothing less than a response. It would be naive to think otherwise. We’ve just got ourselves back to level and, if we find ourselves ahead of the game at any stage, we must get ruthless again.”