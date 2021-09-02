Cristiano Ronaldo broke the men’s all-time international goalscoring record on Wednesday, with his 110th Portugal goal taking him past Iranian great Ali Daei’s mark.
He later added another goal, a 96th-minute winner for Portugal in the World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Faro, to further extend his goal tally. He had earlier missed a first-half penalty.
The 36-year-old, whose return to Manchester United from Juventus was confirmed on Tuesday, added another record to his name on Wednesday and said it was one of more special achievements of his stellar career.
I can’t even start to express myself in words! I’m thrilled with an overwhelming sensation! Let’s go, Portugal! Let’s go!
From all the records that I have broken during my career – and fortunately, there have been a few – this one is very special for me and it’s certainly on the shelf of the achievements that make me truly proud.
First of all, because every time I represent my country is a special moment, for knowing that I’m defending Portugal and showing to the world what Portuguese people are made of. Secondly, because National Teams competitions have always had a very strong impact in me as I was growing up, watching my idols playing for their flags every other Summer in Euros and in World Cups. But finally and above all, because scoring 111 goals for Portugal means 111 moments like the ones we experienced today in Algarve, moments of worldwide union and happiness for millions and millions of Portuguese citizens all around the Globe. For them, every sacrifice is worth it.
Another reason for me to appreciate this achievement as much as I do right now, is because Ali Daei has set the standards in such a high level, that at some point even I started thinking that I might never catch him. Congratulations to the “Shariar” for holding the record for so long and thanks for always showing so much respect for me every time I scored and as I became closer and closer to his outstanding number.
Thank you Portugal. Thanks to all my teammates and opponents for making this journey so unforgettable. Let’s keep meeting inside the pitch in the years to come! I’m not closing the count just yet…
