Tokyo Paralympics, day 10 live: Praveen Kumar wins high jump silver, shuttlers in fine form
Updates through the day from Tokyo Paralympics.
India at Tokyo Paralympics, Friday schedule
PLENTY HAPPENED THIS MORNING: But here’s the biggest update...
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open round of 32 Vivek wins by 6 set points to 2. Was very solid and did what needed to be done. No drama. Both him and Harvinder Singh will be in action in the afternoon for the round of 32 (and hopefully beyond)
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open round of 32: Two 9s at the start of the third set and a 7-7-7 from the Sri Lankan Gadara. Vivek with a handy 4-2 lead, needs another set to seal his win.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open round of 32: A six with the first arrow for Vivek in the second set and that is tough to recover from.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: The second Indian archer in action today. Harvinder Singh won a thrilling shootoff earlier. Vivek Chikara in action now and he has started with 2 points in the first set. Not high scoring but enough.
Badminton mixed doubles: WHAT A WIN! Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli have combined to defeat world No 3 from Thailand and progress to the semifinals of mixed doubles SL3-SU5. The Indians have a rank outside top 30.
Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qual: Avani with another stunning round in the Standing section. 99, 98, 98, 100 in her four series. In second place and through to the final. Superbly consistent shooting right from the start – she virtually didn’t put a foot wrong today. No poor rounds.
Men’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qual: Deepak finishes in 18th position. The Standing round saw him put up scores of 93, 92, 87, 87. Not at his best today. Kept having the one ot event two poor series in every round.
(CORRECTION) Men’s High Jump T64: SILVER MEDAL Praveen doesn’t clear 2.10m and it is a silver medal for him! WHAT A PERFORMANCE! With PB and Asian Record of 2.07m.
Badminton mixed doubles: It is a tight battle in the 2nd game! Remember, Palak and Pramod are not even a regular pair and are ranked outside top 30! And Pramod is a SL3 player, meaning half court usually. Some effort this.
Badminton mixed doubles: This is good stuff! Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat have taken the first game against world No 3 in this must-win match. Can they pull off an upset?
Men’s High Jump T64: It could have been gold for Praveen there but Jonathan Broom-Edwards has cleared 2.07m on his third attempt and the bar has been raised to 2.10m. The Brit is the current world champion so of course he was not going to give this up without a fight.
Men’s High Jump T64: WHOA! A new Personal Best and an Asian Record for Praveen Kumar and he clears 2.07m with his second attempt. Both Lepiato and Broom are yet to clear this!
Men’s High Jump T64: None of the last three athletes standing have cleared 2.07m on their first attempt.
Men’s High Jump T64: A first-time clearance for Praveen at 2.04m! The Polish and GBR athletes have much higher PBs than the Indian but he is giving them a good fight here. All three have cleared 2.04m.
Badminton mixed doubles: It is a must-win match for Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat and they are up against the pair from Thailand ranked No 3 in the world. And the Indians have made a solid start in the opening game.
Men’s High Jump T64: All three athletes have cleared 2.01m but the world champion from GBR has a clean card till now and is topping the chart. Indian and Polish athletes in joint 2nd.
Men’s High Jump T64: A medal confirmed as Praveen Kumar is one of the three Indians standing after clearing 1.97m with the first attempt!
Badminton: And with Tarun Dhillon and Suhas Yahthiraj also qualifying for the semifinals in SL4, at least one medal assured there as well.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3: After a three-game defeat against Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar wins his second singles match of the group stage in straight games. And with that both Indians are through to the semis from this group. With both Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar qualifying for the semifinals in this group, if my early morning brain is working correctly, one medal is officially assured in this category for India. (Not that that was in doubt)
Men’s High Jump T64: Praveen Kumar clears his first mark of 1.88m on his first attempt and is tied at the top after the first jump.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3: Manoj looking good to progress.
Shooting update: Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qual: Avani Lekhara gets 99 in her fourth and final series in the Prone section. A score of 393 (97, 97, 100, 99) helps her into the 4th position. The Standing section yet to come. Top 8 get to the final and she has put herself in a good position to do just that
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: What a match! Absolutely thrilling badminton between World No 2 Tarun and World No 6 Shin and the Indian prevails in three games... ...and through to the semis!
Men’s High Jump T64: Praveen Kumar (T44) is set to begin his event. The Indian has one of the better marks in the field, with a season best of 2.05m.
Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Prachi Yadav, the first Indian to take part in canoeing at the Paralympics, has finished 8th. Superb effort to make the final
Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qual: Avani Lekhara gets full marks in the third series of prone. 100/100. The perfect round pushes her up to the 5th position.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: A 11-8 lead for Tarun at the final change of ends. Good stuff from the Indian.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: There is nothing to choose between the two shuttlers at the moment in the decider. Both players exchanging rallies. Going by body language (not the clearest of indicators) Shin seems more up for this. From 6-6, Tarun does take the lead at 8-6.
Meanwhile, Manoj Sarkar in action on court 3 in SL3.
Canoeing: Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Prachi Yadav will be in final soon. She has done brilliantly well to get here as India’s Games debutant in canoeing. Scheduled to start at 7.32am.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: A battle it is! Shin Kyung Hwan does to Tarun what Tarun did to him in the opening game by turning things around after mid-game interval. It is a must-win match for Shin and he is doing everything he can. The world No 2 from India needs to step up in the decider.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: Korean has been superb in the second half of this second game, doing to Tarun what Tarun did to him in the opener. The Indian has the serve back at 15-19 to try and close the gap.
Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qual: Avani Lekhara was superb in the Kneeling section with scores of 98, 97, 97 and 96. The consistency put her in second place at the end of the first round of the 3P. Now, she will start the Prone section.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: Suhas Yathiraj through to the semifinals! He has won his 2nd match in a canter (Against the Indonesian veteran who is a doubles player and doesn’t have a singles rank) and that is two wins in two for the Indian shuttler in the group. One more match left in the group still against the top seed and that will be a super test for the Indian.
Canoe sprint: Prachi Yadav’s final coming up.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: It is 7-7 in the second game, still all very tight. Was going to be a tough test for Tarun all the way and proving to be so.
Update from Men’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qual: Deepak finishes the Prone round with a series of 98 — his best in the round. But he is still way down the standings. In 17th place currently. Only the Standing section of the competition is yet to come. The Indian shooter scored 372 in the Kneeling round and followed it up with 383 in the Prone round for a total of 755.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: For Tarun it has been anything but breezy! But the Indian world No 2 stages a superb turnaround in the 2nd half of the opening game to clinch it 21-18. Was trailing by 5 at one stage. The silky touch that Tarun has deserted him in the early exchanges and the Korean shuttler Shin, the world No 6, overpowered him, but turned it around in time.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: Suhas Yathiraj has breezed through his opening game.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: The turnaround has happened for Tarun after the interval. He has a 15-13 lead here after trailing by 5 points at one stage.
Swimming Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7: Confirmation of the final results from the two heats combined for this event and the Indians have finished 10th and 11th.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: Tarun Dhillon is having to work hard against his Korean opponent in the opening game, and the world No 2 is trailing by 4 points at the mid-game interval. Suhas meanwhile has raced to a 11-2 lead in his match.
Badminton: Tarun Dhillon and Suhas Yathiraj are both in action simultaneously on two courts in the men’s singles SL4 group stage play.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: PHEW! A 10 in the final arrow of the final set that he had already lost probably played a key role. Harvinder Singh nails a 10 in the shootoff when he needed it the most. Gives him the win and a place in the round of 16.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: OH DEAR! <IN CAPS> Harvinder Singh had a big chance to win this early at 4-0 but one small mistake has led to a shootoff as the Italian wins the last set.
One arrow to decide the winner.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: Oh, nervy! For the second set in a row Harvinder Singh had the chance to win the match on his arrow with a 9 at the end. And he shoots an 8 to tie the set and that means Travisani is still alive! And has a chance to force the shootoff.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: Oh, close. A 9 with his final arrow in the third set could have won the match for Harvinder but it is a 7 and we go on.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: The first two sets have gone to Harvinder Singh against Italy’s Travisani and he has looked in fine form early on despite the rain.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: In pouring rain , Harvinder Singh is in action as recurve archery campaign in the knockouts begin for India.
Canoe Sprint Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2: Prachi Yadav is through to the final! More on this soon, for now we turn our attention to archery where Harvinder is in action.
Para Canoeing Sprint: Prachi Yadav in action in the semifinal.
Swimming Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7: Suyash and Niranjan are 5th and 7th in their respective heats. Not enough to reach the finals.
Swimming Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7: Indians in action here. Heat 1 features Suyash Jadhav, this is his best event in Tokyo. Heat 2 will see Niranjan Mukundan in action. Two heats, best 8 athletes progress to the Final.
Shooting R7 - Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification: Deepak is also in his third event of the games but he is yet to reach the final. Can that change today? Not the best of starts in the kneeling round. A 91 in the first series. That is going to be tough to recover from. A second series of 96 is better
Shooting R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification: Avani Lekhara finished 4th in this event at the World Championships in 2019 and that was her best result there. Can she reach another final? The 10m gold medallist has started with a good kneeling round of 98.
Badminton: World No 2 Tarun Dhillon in action for India next in the SL4 category. The match after the current one on court 1. We turn our attention to shooting. With archery around the corner.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: The French pair win! A superb second game from all four shuttlers, with Kohli arguably the best player on court, but Noel-Morin do enough to take the win. End of the doubles campaign for the Indians, and end of Parul Parmar’s Paralympics debut (on badminton’s debut) at 48.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: Match point for France, Kohli saves it. A second match point comes up soon.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: What rallying! It is is 19-19.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: Terrific fightback from the Indians, one superb point there with Parmar dictating play from the net. They keep closing the gap down, twice down to one point and it is now 18-19.
Shooting: Men’s and Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification rounds will begin soon (separate events). India’s Deepak and Avani Lekhara are taking part.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: Kohli potentially has two more matches to come today... and she is already had a good workout here. The Indians reduce the gap to 14-18.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: And the French are starting to push ahead now. A 15-10, 16-11 lead.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: The French have turned it around after a fast start by the Indians. Their Plan A is to clearly go for the space behind Parmar with the lifts and move Kohli around as much as possible. Noel-Morin lead 11-9 after trailing 3-6.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: brilliant run of points early in the 2nd game on Parmar’s serve, with Kohli covering the court superbly. Good combos. The Indians have a 6-3 lead.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: The first game goes to French pair of Noel & Morin. 10 game points and they convert their third. The Indian young-old duo have plenty of work to do if they have to keep their hopes of progressing to the semifinal alive.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: The French pairing Noel-Morin lead 11-5 at the interval in the first game. Kohli with some good play for the Indians to earn a few points after the French raced to 8-1 lead. The French pairing is both SL4 players, India have Parmar from SL3, Kohli will have to lift the heavier load.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar are all set to begin their second group match. They are the world No 6 and they take on the world No 5 from France. This is a must-win for the Indians.
05.25 am: India will have a busy day at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday as several Indian athletes will look to add to the country’s medal tally in the Japanese capital. While medal events are on one side, badminton will dominate proceedings as the group phase comes to a close. And it could be quite possibly another solid day for India across categories as we get set for the big medal matches over the weekend.
In shooting, Avani Lekhara returns for her third event in R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 is where she finished 4th at the World Championships in 2019.
