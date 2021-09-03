India at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, day 10 live: Badminton, archery, shooting in focus early
Updates through the day from Tokyo Paralympics.
India at Tokyo Paralympics, Friday schedule
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL4: Tarun Dhillon is having to work hard against his Korean opponent in the opening game, and the world No 2 is trailing by 4 points at the mid-game interval. Suhas meanwhile has raced to a 11-2 lead in his match.
Badminton: Tarun Dhillon and Suhas Yathiraj are both in action simultaneously on two courts in the men’s singles SL4 group stage play.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: PHEW! A 10 in the final arrow of the final set that he had already lost probably played a key role. Harvinder Singh nails a 10 in the shootoff when he needed it the most. Gives him the win and a place in the round of 16.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: OH DEAR! <IN CAPS> Harvinder Singh had a big chance to win this early at 4-0 but one small mistake has led to a shootoff as the Italian wins the last set.
One arrow to decide the winner.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: Oh, nervy! For the second set in a row Harvinder Singh had the chance to win the match on his arrow with a 9 at the end. And he shoots an 8 to tie the set and that means Travisani is still alive! And has a chance to force the shootoff.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: Oh, close. A 9 with his final arrow in the third set could have won the match for Harvinder but it is a 7 and we go on.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: The first two sets have gone to Harvinder Singh against Italy’s Travisani and he has looked in fine form early on despite the rain.
Archery Men’s Individual Recurve - Open 1/16 Elimination: In pouring rain , Harvinder Singh is in action as recurve archery campaign in the knockouts begin for India.
Canoe Sprint Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2: Prachi Yadav is through to the final! More on this soon, for now we turn our attention to archery where Harvinder is in action.
Para Canoeing Sprint: Prachi Yadav in action in the semifinal.
Swimming Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7: Suyash and Niranjan are 5th and 7th in their respective heats. Not enough to reach the finals.
Swimming Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7: Indians in action here. Heat 1 features Suyash Jadhav, this is his best event in Tokyo. Heat 2 will see Niranjan Mukundan in action. Two heats, best 8 athletes progress to the Final.
Shooting R7 - Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification: Deepak is also in his third event of the games but he is yet to reach the final. Can that change today? Not the best of starts in the kneeling round. A 91 in the first series. That is going to be tough to recover from. A second series of 96 is better
Shooting R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification: Avani Lekhara finished 4th in this event at the World Championships in 2019 and that was her best result there. Can she reach another final? The 10m gold medallist has started with a good kneeling round of 98.
Badminton: World No 2 Tarun Dhillon in action for India next in the SL4 category. The match after the current one on court 1. We turn our attention to shooting. With archery around the corner.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: The French pair win! A superb second game from all four shuttlers, with Kohli arguably the best player on court, but Noel-Morin do enough to take the win. End of the doubles campaign for the Indians, and end of Parul Parmar’s Paralympics debut (on badminton’s debut) at 48.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: Match point for France, Kohli saves it. A second match point comes up soon.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: What rallying! It is is 19-19.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: Terrific fightback from the Indians, one superb point there with Parmar dictating play from the net. They keep closing the gap down, twice down to one point and it is now 18-19.
Shooting: Men’s and Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification rounds will begin soon (separate events). India’s Deepak and Avani Lekhara are taking part.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: Kohli potentially has two more matches to come today... and she is already had a good workout here. The Indians reduce the gap to 14-18.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: And the French are starting to push ahead now. A 15-10, 16-11 lead.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: The French have turned it around after a fast start by the Indians. Their Plan A is to clearly go for the space behind Parmar with the lifts and move Kohli around as much as possible. Noel-Morin lead 11-9 after trailing 3-6.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: brilliant run of points early in the 2nd game on Parmar’s serve, with Kohli covering the court superbly. Good combos. The Indians have a 6-3 lead.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: The first game goes to French pair of Noel & Morin. 10 game points and they convert their third. The Indian young-old duo have plenty of work to do if they have to keep their hopes of progressing to the semifinal alive.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: The French pairing Noel-Morin lead 11-5 at the interval in the first game. Kohli with some good play for the Indians to earn a few points after the French raced to 8-1 lead. The French pairing is both SL4 players, India have Parmar from SL3, Kohli will have to lift the heavier load.
Badminton, Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Group B: Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar are all set to begin their second group match. They are the world No 6 and they take on the world No 5 from France. This is a must-win for the Indians.
Para badminton classification:
- WH1 is for players who require a wheelchair to play badminton and usually have an impairment in both their legs and trunk. Players are required to play in a wheelchair in this class. (Half court)
- WH2 is for players who could have an impairment in one or both legs and minimal or no impairment of the trunk. (Half court)
- SL3 players must play standing. The player could have impairment in one or both legs and poor walking/running balance. (Half court)
- SL4 is a second standing class where the player has a lesser impairment compared to Sport Class SL3. The player could have an impairment in one or both legs and a minimal impairment in walking/running balance.
- SU5 is for players with an impairment of the upper limb. The impairment could be on the playing or non-playing hand.
- SH6 is for players who have a short stature.
05.25 am: India will have a busy day at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday as several Indian athletes will look to add to the country’s medal tally in the Japanese capital. While medal events are on one side, badminton will dominate proceedings as the group phase comes to a close. And it could be quite possibly another solid day for India across categories as we get set for the big medal matches over the weekend.
In shooting, Avani Lekhara returns for her third event in R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 is where she finished 4th at the World Championships in 2019.
