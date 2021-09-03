Indian Shooting Watch: Avani Lekhara wins bronze in 50m Rifle 3P at Tokyo Paralympics after thrilling finale The 19-year-old is the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals. Scroll Staff An hour ago Avani Lekhara reacts after winning bronze in 50m Rifle 3P | Screengrab/ EuroSports India #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics A recap of 🥉 for @AvaniLekhara, her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Watch out for the decisive moment of the final at 1-minute mark. Matter of one shot to move from 4th to 3rd! 🔥🎥 @ParalympicIndiapic.twitter.com/bBJ3c79Mwp— The Field (@thefield_in) September 3, 2021 Signing off with a bye 👋and a smile 😇 pic.twitter.com/0Xc4iyQafb— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 3, 2021 A sigh of relief after mounting a magnificent comeback. 😌 Ladies and gentleman, @AvaniLekhara - #IND's first woman to win multiple #Paralympics medals. 🥇🥉#ShootingParaSport #Tokyo2020 #Bronze pic.twitter.com/UHeIwtCdiF— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 3, 2021 The moment💜 Outstanding from Avani Lekhara. Only 19 yrs and the youngest competitor in the final, she can only get better. Two medals: a #Gold and a #Bronze already. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/Oi0YZoFisY— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics Paralympics 2020 Avani Lekhara Shooting Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio