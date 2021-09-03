Harvinder Singh claimed India’s first ever archery medal in the Paralympics, holding his nerve to beat Korea’s Kim Min Su in a thrilling shoot-off for the men’s individual recurve open bronze at Tokyo 2020 on Friday. It was his third shoot-off of the day.

In the bronze playoff, the 31-year-old was leading 5-3 before the Korean clinched the fifth set shooting a perfect 10 to force a shoot-off. But the Indian responded in style shooting a perfect 10 against Kim’s 8 for a 6-5 (26-24, 27-29, 28-25, 25-25, 26-27) (10-8) win.

In the semifinals, Singh had lost to world number 10 Kevin Mather of the USA 6-4 in an intense five-setter but he ensures that he came home with a medal with a gritty win.

Singh, who hails from a small village Guhla Cheeka near Kaithal in Haryana, was stretched to the fullest in the first two rounds, but he showed tremendous resilience to overcome his fancied opponents via shoot-offs.

He picked the sport after watching archery matches on TV at the London Olympics and nine years later, had a medal of his own.

Here are some of the best reactions to his medal.

Harvinder Singh you hero!!! Congratulations!!! Bronze medal at #PARALYMPICS #ParaArchery with a 10 in a shoot off vs a Korean. Feels so sweet. First ever Indian to win an archery medal - Olympics or Paralympics 🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 3, 2021

And it keeps pouring in ! Congratulations Harvinder Singh 👏🏾 https://t.co/yutzX3hjAc — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 3, 2021

Koreans are strong in Archery until they meet Harvinder ji! Singh is King! https://t.co/r0d24LFbou — Samrat Rakshit (@Sammy58328) September 3, 2021

Winning against a Korean archer in a medal round is special noh 😌



India's first-ever archery medal 🥉 of the #Paralympics & the overall medal tally at Tokyo goes up to 13 🔥#HarvinderSingh #Tokyoparalympics2020 — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) September 3, 2021

“Mehnat itni khamoshi se karo ki safalta shor macha de” #IND #Bronze medallist Harvinder Singh targeted #Tokyo2020 from his farm Ajitnagar Haryana after COVID-19 put his training schedule in disarray. @ddsportschannel pic.twitter.com/QytAVMroOP — Karamdeep (@oyeekd) September 3, 2021

thank you India 🇮🇳 — Harvinder Singh (@ArcherHarvinder) September 3, 2021

#Archery



INDIA'S FIRST EVERY ARCHERY MEDAL AT PARALYMPICS (ALSO OLYMPICS)



Harvinder Singh,you beauty 🤩🤩



Wins the shootoff with a perfect 10!!



You may have won a Bronze,but your name will be inked in gold in the history of Indian Archery 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4eNmRW9LcO — Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) September 3, 2021

Rain is not kind today in Tokyo



Harvinder now fighting for Bronze after losing the last set. But what an interesting spirit of sport we got to witness today @ArcherHarvinder pic.twitter.com/SSxMYd1DlC — Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) September 3, 2021