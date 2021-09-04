By winning the gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 category, world No 1 Pramod Bhagat created history by becoming the first Indian to win a badminton medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. Compatriot Manoj Sarkar doubled India’s joy by winning the bronze medal in the same category.

Playing Daniel Bethell in the gold medal match, Bhagat took the first game rather easily but the athlete from Great Britain found a nice rhythm at the start of the second game to take a 12-4 lead.

At this point, many players might have started thinking about the third game but Bhagat stuck in there and showed his class to complete a 21-14, 21-17 win in 45 minutes.

Sarkar’s match was being played simultaneously on Court 3 and his first game was a much tighter one but after winning it, he breezed through the second game to secure the bronze medal. He won 22-20, 21-13 in 47 minutes.

Here are some reactions to two wonderful matches:

Pramod Bhagat

World No 1 and now Paralympic gold medallist! https://t.co/W5kHp6Osu7 — The Field (@thefield_in) September 4, 2021

World Champion, and now Paralympics Champion 👑



Here's the moment when Pramod Bhagat scripted history. #Gold medallist in #ParaBadminton's first ever edition at the #Paralympics👐#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/DJRYqtldKE — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 4, 2021

India’s season of firsts continues! This time in badminton!! World no.1 @PramodBhagat83 becomes India’s first shuttler to win a Gold medal in Paralympics or Olympics. Cannot be prouder! Many congratulations on a dominating display, champ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 4, 2021

✨ Paralympics Gold medalist

✨ 4 time Para World Champion

✨ Asian Para Games Champion

✨ World No. 1

Proud of you Pramod Bhagat pic.twitter.com/7etmyyjAqt — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) September 4, 2021

Pramod Bhagat has won the hearts of the entire nation. He is a Champion, whose success will motivate millions. He showed remarkable resilience & determination. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. @PramodBhagat83 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

G O L D 🥇!



Pramod Bhagat scripts history to bag 1st ever gold medal in Men's Singles SL3 event at #Paralympics



A remarkable achievement !

The 4 time BWF Champion adds a #Paralympics Gold to his name#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/qZ77Bf8gJA — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 4, 2021

#ind #Paralympics



Meet the first #Badminton Paralympic medallist from India and it's a GOLD



PRAMOD BHAGAT!!!!!!!



It's not just him and the coach,every Indian sports fan right now in jubilation 🤩🎉 pic.twitter.com/FzAElXI1IH — Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) September 4, 2021

4th gold medal for India at the #Paralympics

What a champ you are, #PramodBhagat! https://t.co/cr4xzWXCeR — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) September 4, 2021

that celebration from pramod bhagat and his coach after winning gold ❤️#Paralympics — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 4, 2021

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝘽𝙤𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙊𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙖! 🥇#PramodBhagat has done it. 💪



The World Champion wins a #Gold at the #Paralympics. 👏👏#Odisha's first gold in either of #Olympics or Paralympics. Thank you for making the 🇮🇳 fly high at Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/IQwEqVHWjy — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) September 4, 2021

Manoj Sarkar

Both matches won, congratulations guys, well done. Gold and Bronze by India — Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) September 4, 2021

"When I was a kid, my three cousins got a racquet and I didn't. I felt very jealous and I cried even"



Well, Manoj Sarkar now has a racquet and a Paralympic bronze medal to go with it!



🎥 BWF pic.twitter.com/ZcwhRjX59a — The Field (@thefield_in) September 4, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



17th medal for India, A Bronze by Manoj.🥉🇮🇳#ManojSarkar clinches Bronze in #ParaBadminton Men's Singles SL3 event defeating his Japanese counterpart.



Well done Champ ! Congratulations 🎉🎉👏👏👏 #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/Rkg2offCNW — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) September 4, 2021