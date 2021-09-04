India at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics day 11 live: Pramod Bhagat eyes final berth, shooting qual underway
Updates through the penultimate day from Tokyo Paralympics.
Live updates
Shooting P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification
Manish & Singhraj, who have already made it to one final, are in fine form in the early stages of this. Among the top few shooters based on average shots so far. (Placings don’t matter at this stage but both are in top 3). Akash continues to struggle though, but a better second series.
Manish: 91, 93, 91
Singhraj: 93, 90
Akash: 79, 87
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3, semifinal, IND 21-11 JPN 13 of the last 16 points in the game (from 8-8 at one stage) went to the Indian and he is looking like the class apart that he is. One game away from the final!
Shooting P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification
A great start by Manish and Singhraj in this event ( a mixed gender one) but Akash is struggling and might already be effectively out of the race for the final after a poor series 1.
Manish: 91, 93
Singhraj: 93
Akash: 79
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3, semifinal, IND 19-11 JPN: Bhagat in control now! A lovely dive to retrieve, then a lovely forehand reflex get... looking good.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3, semifinal, IND 14-10 JPN: A 13-9 lead for Bhagat as he reels off a series of points! Fujihara, the world No 5, trying to hang in there at the moment. The Indian’s class is starting to shine through.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3, semifinal, IND 11-8 JPN: The pattern is set for the opening game. Longer rallies, Fujihara seems to have the edge. When Bhagat attacks, the points are short, he has more joy. A battle of contrasting styles this one.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3, semifinal, IND 2-4 JPN: Fujihara opening up a 4-2 lead in the early going: The Japanese has the patience to play long rallies. We saw a 107-shot rally from a match between him and an Indonesian shuttler earlier. Bhagat would want to keep the points as short as possible. Early lead and long rallies for the Japanese.
Para badminton classification:
- WH1 is for players who require a wheelchair to play badminton and usually have an impairment in both their legs and trunk. Players are required to play in a wheelchair in this class. (Half court)
- WH2 is for players who could have an impairment in one or both legs and minimal or no impairment of the trunk. (Half court)
- SL3 players must play standing. The player could have impairment in one or both legs and poor walking/running balance. (Half court)
- SL4 is a second standing class where the player has a lesser impairment compared to Sport Class SL3. The player could have an impairment in one or both legs and a minimal impairment in walking/running balance.
- SU5 is for players with an impairment of the upper limb. The impairment could be on the playing or non-playing hand.
- SH6 is for players who have a short stature.
Badminton, Men’s Singles SL3: It is semi-final time. India’s world No 1 Pramod Bhagat taking on Fujihara Daisuke for a place in the final. The schedule has been such that we have seen more of Fujihara in the main court than Bhagat. Can the top seed make his way through?
Shooting P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification: Singhraj (bronze medallist in 10m), Manish Narwal (finalist in 10m) and Akash are in action! Six series of 10 shots each.
06.00 am: And then there were two.
Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the penultimate day from Paralympic Games. This is it, the finish line in sight... big matches lined up... the week started with India’s magnificent Monday and the weekend has been set up by a fabulous Friday. More medals at stake today. Promises to be a cracking one.
India extended their medal tally to 13 on Friday, going past the total number of medals won in their history before the Tokyo edition (12). On Saturday, that count will increase for certain, with a couple of medals at least assured in badminton but given the pedigree of the athletes in action, Indian fans can expect a bit more than that. The day starts with Pramod Bhagat’s SL 3 semifinal as well as shooting where bronze medallist Singhraj returns for another event, and youngster Manish Narwal will also look to impress again.