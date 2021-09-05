India’s badminton players starred on the final day of Tokyo Paralympics with Krishna Nagar winning gold and Suhas Yathiraj winning silver in their respective categories to take the country’s medal haul to 19 on Sunday. Both Indians were involved in thrilling finals that went the distance.

There were two fourth place finishes for Indian as well as Tarun Dhillon and the mixed doubles pair of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli went down in the bronze-medal playoffs.

The 22-year-old Nagar, seeded second, defeated Hong Kong’s Chu Man in the men’s singles SH6 class final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list. This was India’s fifth gold at the Games.

India at Tokyo Paralympics, day 12 live updates

Suhas ended his campaign with silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men’s singles SL4 class final. Bhagat had claimed India’s first gold in badminton in SL3 class on Saturday.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions to the Indian shuttlers’ feat.

Super Sunday begins with a Medal lift for 🇮🇳!



🥇 Krishna Nagar

🥈 Suhas Yathiraj#Paralympics #WhistleforIndia #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/0YjhRTcCW0 — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) September 5, 2021

India Today in #Paralympics



We had 4 medal matches in Badminton:



Krishna won 🥇

Suhas lost but got 🥈

Tarun lost ☹️

Pramod/Palak lost 💔



In shooting no one could qualify for Finals.



That's the end of a brilliant #Paralympics in #Tokyo2020 fot #TeamIndia — Mukesh Srivastwa (@marvelousmukesh) September 5, 2021

No. of Indian athletes at Rio Paralympics: 19

No. of Indian medals at Tokyo Paralympics: 19 https://t.co/HbInRaIgJG via @thefield_in — Nandini Ramnath (@nandiniramnath) September 5, 2021

Krishna Nagar

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



🥇 @Krishnanagar99



What. A. Win.

What. A. Final.

What. A. Celebration.



The World No 2 is now top of the world as the Paralympic Games champion.



🎥 DD Sports pic.twitter.com/00zYJ86Fez — The Field (@thefield_in) September 5, 2021

Krishna Nagar gets India's 2nd badminton Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics after a fabulous match in the SH6 final! Played like a true champion and kept fighting back from tough situations! Many Congratulations #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 5, 2021

krishna's twitter bio says Dream-Tokyo2020. accomplished! these athletes are just brilliant! #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/hVqBuSYxfT — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 5, 2021

#Paralympics



5th GOLD FOR 🇮🇳



India dream run in #Parabadminton continues as #KrishnaNagar beats Kai Man Chu 🇭🇰 21-17 16-21 21-17 in a thrilling #Gold medal match of Men's Singles SH6 at #Tokyoparalympics2020.Congratulations on your remarkable achievement. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/5N7k3Kc16C — Trupti Murgunde (@TMurgunde) September 5, 2021

India is finishing it in style! Krishna Nagar smashes his way to yet another Gold for India at the Tokyo Paralympics!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/z3RvBbg4PJ — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) September 5, 2021

Clinically superb from #KrishnaNagar, IT'S A GOLD🥇. What a way to end our #Paralympics campaign!



From smashes to drops - such an entertaining, Lin Dan-esque performance. Many, many congratulations!



(By the way well played, Chu Man Kai!)#Parabadminton pic.twitter.com/rLBN3eYDsv — Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi (@sonalijaitley) September 5, 2021

Suhas Yathiraj

#Tokyo2020



Computer Engineer. 🖥



IAS officer, Noida district magistrate. 💼



Now, Paralympic Games silver medalist as a 38-year-old. 🥈



Suhas Yathiraj! 🥈



🎥 DD Sports pic.twitter.com/xzLUHFNOwo — The Field (@thefield_in) September 5, 2021

Silver for Suhas Yathiraj! Exceptional performance by the IAS officer to almost outclass the world no.1 in the men’s singles badminton SL4. Exemplifies the belief of our Para athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Many congratulations! #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 5, 2021

Suhas Yathiraj #IND was certainly the surprise package of the #Badminton men's singles SL4 class!



He pushed No 1 seed Lucas Mazur #FRA all the way in a great final👏



#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @bwfmedia pic.twitter.com/9kl9N1Ey6V — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 5, 2021

There are Engineers.

There are IAS officers.

There are Paralympics medal winners.

And then there is Suhas Yathiraj who's all three!

A true inspiration. Congratulations sir👏🏼🇮🇳 #Paralympics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/QxWeyHAlY1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 5, 2021