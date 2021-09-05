India at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics day 12 live updates: Suhas Yathiraj in badminton gold medal match
Updates from the final day of action at Tokyo 2020.
Live updates
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-1 FRA: MAZUR IS THE CHAMPION! What a celebration. And Suhas still has a smile on his at the end of it all. What a match from him. SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA!
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-1 FRA: Pushes the shuttle long does Suhas and it is 15-19. Suhas sends another shuttle wide... and it is five gold medal points!
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-1 FRA: FOUR FINGERS HELD UP. Mazur tells his contingent how far away he is from the gold... and from there, another twist as Suhas wins the next two points. 15-17. A massive smash from Mazur, now three fingers held up... 18-15.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-1 FRA: And Mazur is putting together the run of points he needed! From 13-13... it is 16-13 Mazur! Suhas wants the shuttle changed... no can do says Mazur. All part of the game play.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-1 FRA: Points exchanged after the break! It is 12-12. Mazur has the big-match experience, Suhas has the energy. Which will triumph?
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-1 FRA: Icepack for Mazur, a few words of encouragement from coach Gaurav Khanna for Suhas... and we are back for the final stretch in this brilliant final .
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-1 FRA: An unreturned serve from Mazur gives him a 10-9 lead but that is followed by two good points from Suhas and the Indian has a 11-10 lead at the change of ends! The Indian will now finish from the end that he struggled a bit in the second game.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-1 FRA: It is now a one-point game, Suhas thought he had that previous point with a clever return but it lands out. And then Mazur plays a superb point to make it 9-9. Another mini fightback from the top seed.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-1 FRA: Serve back with Suhas at 8-5 and he gives it back with an service error, those are the moments he needs to avoid. Gets the serve back immediately.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-1 FRA: A deft backhand touch at the net to get the serve back at 6-3. The Indian is once again miffed as the Frenchman is not ready when he is. Words exchanged with the official.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-1 FRA:Suhas needs a good start to try and deflate the Frenchman... he does that. A 3-0, 4-1 lead for the Indian. Still looks understandably the much fresher of the two players. He will hope that helps him but needs to keep errors down, made a few costly ones when he was up 15 in the second.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-1 FRA: AND MAZUR IS PUMPED! He looked down in the scoreboard but also low on energy at different stages of this match, but from 12-15 down, with the gold medal slipping away, won 9 of the last 11 points to close out the second game! DECIDER TIME.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-0 FRA: 19-16 for Mazur now! Slipping away for the Indian. Suhas has the serve back at 17-19 now... and Mazur with a super return for three game points.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-0 FRA: Suhas led by 3 not long back but it now Mazur into the lead at 16-15. And now a super smash from Suhas and he is asking the Indian contingent behind him to egg him on! What an atmosphere, even without fans!
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match IND 1-0 FRA: Every time the serve goes to Mazur, Suhas comes up with a big point to get it back. He is still enjoying every point he wins like it is the match point! Important now though to keep his composure, you’d think... Mazur was trailing 13-15... it is now 15-15. The French contingent is egging him on! Quite a battle this one.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: 11-8 to the Indian, well well well. Yathiraj with the advantage at the interval in the second game. Brilliant by the Indian.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: A good point from Suhas stops the streak of points but he gives the serve back immediately, 8-6 Mazur. Then a gift from Mazur and Suhas is like a little kid on Christmas morning after that point. He is enjoying this still! 7-8 on Indian’s serve.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: And Mazur starts to make his way back ever so slightly. The Indian went in to an early lead in the second game but a few errors are creeping into the Indian’s case. Rush of blood! Frenchman has won 4 in a row to go from 3-5 to 7-5.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: INTO THE LEAD! Suhas Yathiraj takes the opening game against the favourite Lucas Mazur 21-15.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: 5 game points for Yathiraj. Showing great hustle to get the shuttle back. Superb defence.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: Mazur taking a quick sit down. Yathiraj saying why is he getting a break. The Indian doesn’t want to give the Frenchman a chance to recover his breath.
Shooting R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: HEARTBREAK! Sidhartha babu has finished 9th in qualification, missing out on the final by 0.2 points. No Indian in the final.
Babu: 103.3 102.1 102.8 102.2 103.5 103.3 = 617.2 and 9th
Lekhara: 102.8 102.1 103.7 99.5 101.6 102.3 = 612.0 and 28th
Deepak: 97.5 99.1 100.1 101.8 99.8 103.9 = 602.2 and 46th
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: Yathiraj took the lead into the interval. 11-8. A superb start for the Indian. He then builds on it after the interval, not letting momentum slip. A 16-11 lead now against the world champion!
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Done and dusted, No bronze medal for world No 2 and second seed Tarun Dhillon, the first defeat against Fredy Setiawan hurt his chances of topping the group... and now a second defeat has ended his podium hopes.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: Pumping himself up constantly, Suhas! One point leads at a couple of instances.. make it two now at 10-8.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: A whopping 10 match points for Tarun Dhillon.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: A window? Tarun has the serve back at 8-18. Now or never for the world No 2. Makes it 9-18.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: Precise badminton from Suhas in these early stages and he is staying in touch... a roar and then some for 7-7!
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: A 15-7 lead for Setiawan... not looking good for Tarun. The bronze has all but slipped away.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: Plenty of energy from Suhas in the early stages, he is trying to get himself going... Lucas was just starting to take a lead but the Indian closes the gap to two at 4-6 and has the serve.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun is in big trouble there on Court 3. Was trailing 4-11 at the break, is trailing 6-13 now... needs to pull a Bhagat there.
Shooting R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: sidhartha babu has finished his series of six with scores of 103.3 102.1 102.8 102.2 103.5 103.3 for a total of 617.2. He is 9th at the moment and will hope someone above his has a poor last series.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: Players are out on the court warming up. Here we go! Suhas Yathiraj, the IAS officer and guaranteed Paralympic Games medallist, will look to pull off an upset against the top seed. He would have the advantage of being fresher. The H2H is not in his favour at 7-2 before Tokyo 2020 for Mazur. And the Frenchman won 15 & 17 in the group stage.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun Dhillon in trouble early doors of second game. He was down 0-5, 1-6 but has closed the gap briefly to 3-6.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun had a slender lead at the half-way stage of the opener, it was all close at 16, 17 points but Setiawan pulls away from there as we caught a glimpse of a couple of costly errors from the Indian. Tarun is down 17-21, 0-3.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun Dhillon and Fredy Setiawan were 16-16, then 17-17... but the Indonesian has game points now as we catch a long shot glimpse of the Indian making a couple of unforced errors.
Shooting R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: Not looking particularly promising for the Indians in action here. Avani had a decent start but in her 4th series now, she is out of the top 20. Sidhartha hovering around 10th, could still make a push for it. Deepak 48th.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: It will begin anytime now, as the singles match comes to a close.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun Dhillon is starting to push ahead slightly in this one. A 16-14 lead now.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: And it is Taru who takes the slender one point lead into the interval, at 11-10. Soon after the break we are back level at 12-12. This is super close!
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun Dhillon had a good lead and looked set to take the advantage into the interval but Fredy goes into the lead at 10-9. Tarun levels it up for 10-10 soon.
Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal match: It will be world No 3 Suhas Yathiraj vs world No 1 Lucaz Mazur here, the start is delayed with the women’s singles final ongoing on Court 1.
Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal match: Tarun Dhillon, the world No 2 who lost against Mazur in the semis, has started his match against Fredy Setiawan. Heading into Tokyo he had a 3-1 H2H in singles events against Fredy but the Indian lost in the group stage against the world no 4. Tarun has a decent early lead of 8-5 in this one.
Shooting R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: Given there are two badminton medal events happening simultaneously, we would not be able to pay the maximum attention to what happens here for the Indian shooters, but we shall keep you posted. All three Indians are outside top 8 in the early stages.
Sidhartha: 103.3 102.1
Avani: 102.8
Deepak: 97.5
Badminton action coming up, GOLD-BRONZE AGAIN?: Suhas Yathiraj will hope to add another gold medal to India’s kitty but faces a tough ask against France’s Lucas Mazur, the top seed, in the men’s singles SL4 gold medal match. Mazur leads the head-to-head 7-2 against the Indian.
Shortly, Tarun Dhillon will be in action in the SL4 bronze medal playoff against Fredy Setiawan. The singles head-to-head for this match-up is *3-1 in favour of the Indian.
06.00 am: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo Paralympics Games.
And then there was this last one. Today is officially the last day of Tokyo 2020. The year 2020 was one of uncertainty for athletes around the world (and those involved with sport in general too) and there was so much that was up in the air around this time 12 or so months ago. Even a few months back, with the situation around the world (and in Tokyo) the way it was, none of us really knew what to expect. But, hey, here we are finally. From the end of July to start of September, from Olympic Games to Paralympics Games, we have made sporting memories to last a long time. Yes, sport will continue after today, and it would be an exaggeration to say too much more... but, what wouldn’t be an exaggeration is that, these Games will be missed. It was a brilliant ride. A lovely, timely reminder of why sport is special. And today is the final stop.