England vs India, fourth Test, day four: Kohli, Jadeja look to build partnership
Follow live coverage of day four of the fourth Test between England and India at The oval.
India 1st innings: 191 all out.
England 1st innings: 290 all out.
Live updates
IND 280/3 after 98 overs: Anderson bangs one it and Jadeja decides to drop his hands too early and gets hit smack on his tricep. The left-hander didn’t flinch, though, after taking the blow. Maiden over.
IND 280/3 after 97 overs: This time Robinson gets too straight and Kohli flicks it past square-leg for two. He hit a full delivery straight to cover to end the over and looked disappointed with himself.
IND 278/3 after 95.4 overs: A bit of a delay in proceedings there as Anderson gets the ground staff to work on the popping crease. The landing spot has gotten soft due to moisture and they’re flattening it out.
IND 277/3 after 95 overs: Jadeja gets a thick edge and the ball goes past gully for two. Ollie Robinson has gotten off to a accurate start. This partnership has added 40 off 84.
IND 275/3 after 94 overs: Shot! James Anderson gets too straight and Virat Kohli flicks it with control through mid-wicket and mid-on for three. Ravindra Jadeja then ends the over with a single.
IND 271/3 after 93 overs: Just a single for Kohli from the first over of the day by Robinson. It’s bright and sunny at the moment and the conditions look good for batting.
3.30 pm: Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are at the crease. India are 270/3 and lead by 171 runs. This promises to be another tantalising day of Test cricket. Here we go!
Just in: The BCCI medical team has isolated head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive for Covid-19 last evening.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of day four of the fourth Test between England and India at The oval.