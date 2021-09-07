Jasprit Bumrah starred as India defeated England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
The tourists took all 10 wickets they needed inside a day’s play, bouncing back in style following their innings defeat in the third Test at Headingley and cannot now lose the series.
England, set 368 to win, still had hopes of victory at 141/2 after lunch on the last day but Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah both struck twice as England lost four wickets for six runs, slumping to 147/6.
There was no way back from there.
England lost two more wickets before tea including captain and star batsman Joe Root, bidding for a fourth hundred in successive Tests, who played on to recalled all-rounder Shardul Thakur for 36.
Umesh Yadav, in for the dropped Mohammed Shami, then cleaned up the tail to the delight of India fans among a capacity crowd revelling in the south London sunshine.
Yadav, who took six wickets in the match, ended proceedings when he had James Anderson caught behind off the new ball shortly after tea.
But it was Bumrah, gaining significant reverse swing, who proved particularly difficult to handle, returning superb figures of 2/27 in 22 overs.
In the process, Bumrah became the quickest Indian pacer, in terms of matches played, to reach the milestone of 100 Test wickets. He is the only non-spinner to breach the sub-25 mark for Test wickets. Kapil Dev got their in 25 Tests.
Fastest to 1000 wickets (India) by matches
|Player
|No of matches taken
|Match of 100th wicket
|Ground
|Match Date
|Debut
|Time
|R Ashwin
|18
|v West Indies
|Mumbai
|14 Nov 2013
|6 Nov 2011
|2y 8d
|EAS Prasanna
|20
|v Australia
|Delhi
|28 Nov 1969
|10 Jan 1962
|7y 322d
|A Kumble
|21
|v New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|18 Oct 1995
|9 Aug 1990
|5y 70d
|SP Gupte
|22
|v West Indies
|Mumbai (BS)
|28 Nov 1958
|30 Dec 1951
|6y 333d
|BS Chandrasekhar
|22
|v England
|Chennai
|12 Jan 1973
|21 Jan 1964
|8y 357d
|PP Ojha
|22
|v Australia
|Delhi
|22 Mar 2013
|24 Nov 2009
|3y 118d
|MH Mankad
|23
|v Pakistan
|Mumbai (BS)
|13 Nov 1952
|22 Jun 1946
|6y 144d
|RA Jadeja
|24
|v England
|Mumbai
|8 Dec 2016
|13 Dec 2012
|3y 361d
|JJ Bumrah
|24
|v England
|The Oval
|2 Sep 2021
|5 Jan 2018
|3y 240d
The win was India’s ninth of all time in a Test match in England, and only the second at The Oval. Incidentally, India’s first win in England came at this venue, almost exactly 50 years back. It also marked the first time since 1986 that India have won more than one match in a series.
India's Test wins at England
|Margin
|Ground
|Match start date
|4 wickets
|The Oval
|19 Aug 1971
|5 wickets
|Lord's
|5 Jun 1986
|279 runs
|Leeds
|19 Jun 1986
|inns & 46 runs
|Leeds
|22 Aug 2002
|7 wickets
|Nottingham
|27 Jul 2007
|95 runs
|Lord's
|17 Jul 2014
|203 runs
|Nottingham
|18 Aug 2018
|151 runs
|Lord's
|12 Aug 2021
|157 runs
|The Oval
|2 Sep 2021
Here are some more key numbers and stats after India’s win over England at the Oval:
