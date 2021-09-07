Jasprit Bumrah starred as India defeated England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The tourists took all 10 wickets they needed inside a day’s play, bouncing back in style following their innings defeat in the third Test at Headingley and cannot now lose the series.

Also read:

Lord’s Test at The Oval: Shardul Thakur turned out to be Virat Kohli’s trump card in superb win 

When Jasprit Bumrah’s spell at The Oval cast a spell on England

The Oval Test, Day 5 as it unfolded: Kohli and co win by 157 runs, take 2-1 series lead

England, set 368 to win, still had hopes of victory at 141/2 after lunch on the last day but Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah both struck twice as England lost four wickets for six runs, slumping to 147/6.

There was no way back from there.

England lost two more wickets before tea including captain and star batsman Joe Root, bidding for a fourth hundred in successive Tests, who played on to recalled all-rounder Shardul Thakur for 36.

Umesh Yadav, in for the dropped Mohammed Shami, then cleaned up the tail to the delight of India fans among a capacity crowd revelling in the south London sunshine.

Yadav, who took six wickets in the match, ended proceedings when he had James Anderson caught behind off the new ball shortly after tea.

But it was Bumrah, gaining significant reverse swing, who proved particularly difficult to handle, returning superb figures of 2/27 in 22 overs.

In the process, Bumrah became the quickest Indian pacer, in terms of matches played, to reach the milestone of 100 Test wickets. He is the only non-spinner to breach the sub-25 mark for Test wickets. Kapil Dev got their in 25 Tests.

Fastest to 1000 wickets (India) by matches

Player No of matches taken Match of 100th wicket Ground Match Date Debut Time
R Ashwin  18 v West Indies Mumbai 14 Nov 2013 6 Nov 2011 2y 8d
EAS Prasanna 20 v Australia Delhi 28 Nov 1969 10 Jan 1962 7y 322d
A Kumble  21 v New Zealand Bengaluru 18 Oct 1995 9 Aug 1990 5y 70d
SP Gupte  22 v West Indies Mumbai (BS) 28 Nov 1958 30 Dec 1951 6y 333d
BS Chandrasekhar  22 v England Chennai 12 Jan 1973 21 Jan 1964 8y 357d
PP Ojha  22 v Australia Delhi 22 Mar 2013 24 Nov 2009 3y 118d
MH Mankad  23 v Pakistan Mumbai (BS) 13 Nov 1952 22 Jun 1946 6y 144d
RA Jadeja  24 v England Mumbai 8 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2012 3y 361d
JJ Bumrah  24 v England The Oval 2 Sep 2021 5 Jan 2018 3y 240d
via Statsguru

The win was India’s ninth of all time in a Test match in England, and only the second at The Oval. Incidentally, India’s first win in England came at this venue, almost exactly 50 years back. It also marked the first time since 1986 that India have won more than one match in a series.

India's Test wins at England

Margin Ground Match start date
4 wickets The Oval 19 Aug 1971
5 wickets Lord's 5 Jun 1986
279 runs Leeds 19 Jun 1986
inns & 46 runs Leeds 22 Aug 2002
7 wickets Nottingham 27 Jul 2007
95 runs Lord's 17 Jul 2014
203 runs Nottingham 18 Aug 2018
151 runs Lord's 12 Aug 2021
157 runs The Oval 2 Sep 2021
via Statsguru

Here are some more key numbers and stats after India’s win over England at the Oval: