Jasprit Bumrah starred as India defeated England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The tourists took all 10 wickets they needed inside a day’s play, bouncing back in style following their innings defeat in the third Test at Headingley and cannot now lose the series.

England, set 368 to win, still had hopes of victory at 141/2 after lunch on the last day but Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah both struck twice as England lost four wickets for six runs, slumping to 147/6.

There was no way back from there.

England lost two more wickets before tea including captain and star batsman Joe Root, bidding for a fourth hundred in successive Tests, who played on to recalled all-rounder Shardul Thakur for 36.

Umesh Yadav, in for the dropped Mohammed Shami, then cleaned up the tail to the delight of India fans among a capacity crowd revelling in the south London sunshine.

Yadav, who took six wickets in the match, ended proceedings when he had James Anderson caught behind off the new ball shortly after tea.

But it was Bumrah, gaining significant reverse swing, who proved particularly difficult to handle, returning superb figures of 2/27 in 22 overs.

In the process, Bumrah became the quickest Indian pacer, in terms of matches played, to reach the milestone of 100 Test wickets. He is the only non-spinner to breach the sub-25 mark for Test wickets. Kapil Dev got their in 25 Tests.

Fastest to 1000 wickets (India) by matches Player No of matches taken Match of 100th wicket Ground Match Date Debut Time R Ashwin 18 v West Indies Mumbai 14 Nov 2013 6 Nov 2011 2y 8d EAS Prasanna 20 v Australia Delhi 28 Nov 1969 10 Jan 1962 7y 322d A Kumble 21 v New Zealand Bengaluru 18 Oct 1995 9 Aug 1990 5y 70d SP Gupte 22 v West Indies Mumbai (BS) 28 Nov 1958 30 Dec 1951 6y 333d BS Chandrasekhar 22 v England Chennai 12 Jan 1973 21 Jan 1964 8y 357d PP Ojha 22 v Australia Delhi 22 Mar 2013 24 Nov 2009 3y 118d MH Mankad 23 v Pakistan Mumbai (BS) 13 Nov 1952 22 Jun 1946 6y 144d RA Jadeja 24 v England Mumbai 8 Dec 2016 13 Dec 2012 3y 361d JJ Bumrah 24 v England The Oval 2 Sep 2021 5 Jan 2018 3y 240d via Statsguru

The win was India’s ninth of all time in a Test match in England, and only the second at The Oval. Incidentally, India’s first win in England came at this venue, almost exactly 50 years back. It also marked the first time since 1986 that India have won more than one match in a series.

India's Test wins at England Margin Ground Match start date 4 wickets The Oval 19 Aug 1971 5 wickets Lord's 5 Jun 1986 279 runs Leeds 19 Jun 1986 inns & 46 runs Leeds 22 Aug 2002 7 wickets Nottingham 27 Jul 2007 95 runs Lord's 17 Jul 2014 203 runs Nottingham 18 Aug 2018 151 runs Lord's 12 Aug 2021 157 runs The Oval 2 Sep 2021 via Statsguru

Here are some more key numbers and stats after India’s win over England at the Oval:

Visiting sides winning Test matches at Lord's and the Oval in the same series

Aus (5) 1930, 1948, 1972, 2001, 2015

WI (4) 1950, 1973, 1984, 1988

Pak (3) 1992, 1996, 2016

NZ (1) 1999

SAf (1) 2012

Ind (1) 2021#INDvsEND #IndvEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 6, 2021

Most overseas Test wins for India:



9 in Australia

9 in Sri Lanka

9 in West Indies

Most overseas Test wins for India:

9 in Australia

9 in Sri Lanka

9 in West Indies

9 in England*

With two more ducks in the top 7 today, England have equalled the record for most top-7 ducks in a calendar year in Tests (Eng also had 27 top-7 ducks in 1998, when they played away in WI, home v SA and SL (Murali's 16-wicket match), and away in Aus).

Before this Test, no side batting first had ever won at the Oval after conceding a lead of 50 runs or more*.

Not any more! India have made the history!!



(*excluding 2006 Test that Pak forfeited)#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 6, 2021

India winning an overseas Test after bowled out for less than 200 runs in the first innings:



v South Africa, Johannesburg, 2018

v England, The Oval, 2021*#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 6, 2021

India's bowlers hit the stumps nine times - equalling India's most in a Test (https://t.co/ToE7MFOBvG);

India's bowlers hit the stumps nine times - equalling India's most in a Test;

also the most England batters bowled out in a Test since 1994.

This is only the second instance of India winning more than one match in a Test series in England. The only other time this happened was in 1986 under Kapil Dev.

India's AWAY Test victories after being dismissed for a total of 200 or less batting first in the match...

187/10 beat SAf at Wanderers 2018 by 63 runs

191/10 beat Eng at The Oval 2021 by 157 runs

200/10 beat WI at Kingston 2006 by 49 runs#INDvsEND #IndvEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 6, 2021

The 99-run 1st-innings deficit is the third highest overturned to beat England in England, behind:

177, Australia, Old Trafford 1961;

108, SL, Leeds 2014.

Joint 4th biggest deficit overturned by India to win a Test.

2nd biggest ever at the Oval (biggest: 141, Eng v Aus, 1902) — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) September 6, 2021

India’s last three wins on the 5th day of a Test:



The Oval: Bowled out England in 60.2 overs.

Lord’s: Bowled out England in 51.5 overs.

Brisbane: Scored 325 runs to chase down a target of 328 runs.



What a team! @vikrantgupta73 #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 6, 2021

Shardul Thakur becomes the first player to score 50+ runs and pick 1+ wickets in both innings of an Indian Test win.

Shardul Thakur (14* Test wickets)

His frequent victims...

2 - Tim Paine (Aus captain)

2 - Marcus Harris (Aus opener)

Shardul Thakur (14* Test wickets)

His frequent victims...

2 - Tim Paine (Aus captain)

2 - Marcus Harris (Aus opener)

2 - Joe Root (Eng captain)

So India have 5 Test wins against England this calendar year (2021). It's the first time ever that the Indian team has posted 5 Test wins against a particular opponent in a calendar year.

Virat Kohli as captain outside home

0-2(3) in Aus, 2014

0-0 (1) in BAN, 2015

2-0 (4) in WI, 2016

3-0 (3) in SL, 2017

1-2 (3) in SA, 2018

1-4 (5) in Eng, 2018

2-1 (4) in Aus, 2018

2-0 (2) in WI, 2019

0-2 (2) in NZ, 2020

0-1(1) in Aus, 2020

WTC loss vs NZ

2-1* (5) vs ENG, 2021 — JSK (@imjsk27) September 6, 2021

It's only the third time in an away series that India have won the very next Test after suffering an innings defeat!



in Sri Lanka in 2008

in South Africa in 2010

in England in 2021#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 6, 2021

India winning the Test then losing the Test and then leading or winning an overseas Test series:



v England, 2021* (2-1)

v Australia, 2018/19 (2-1)

v Pakistan, 2003/04 (2-1)

v New Zealand, 1967/68 (3-1)



Can India win the series by 3-1?#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 6, 2021

Best Test bowling average for India since Jan 2018 (Min 50 wkts)

20.03 - Umesh Yadav (55 wkts)

20.72 - Ishant Sharma (85)

22.09 - R Ashwin (109)

22.79 - Jasprit Bumrah (101)

24.52 - Mohammad Shami (100)

This is exceptional bowling performances... credit to Bharat Arun & Kohli!! — JSK (@imjsk27) September 6, 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur are the only Indian players scoring two 50-plus scores and taking three or more wickets in a Test match since 1969.

Biggest 1st innings deficit overcome to win by India men in an away Test:



182 v AUS, MCG, 1981

131 v WI, Port of Spain, 1976

99 v ENG, The Oval, 2021👈

71 v ENG, The Oval, 1971#ENGvIND — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) September 6, 2021

India on Day 5 of Tests in 2021:



Batting: 831 runs at 39.57 runs per wicket

India on Day 5 of Tests in 2021:

Batting: 831 runs at 39.57 runs per wicket

Bowling: 20 wickets at 12.65 runs per wicket

Most Player of the Match awards for India in international cricket:



76 : Sachin Tendulkar

57 : Virat Kohli

37 : Sourav Ganguly

35 : ROHIT SHARMA*

34 : Yuvraj Singh #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 6, 2021

Best bowling average for India in Tests (min: 100 wickets)



22.72 Bumrah

24.56 Ashwin

24.96 Jadeja

27.56 Shami



Best bowling average for India in Tests (min: 100 wickets)

22.72 Bumrah

24.56 Ashwin

24.96 Jadeja

27.56 Shami

All four part of the current setup. Two of them in the XI.

Haseeb Hameed bowled

Ollie Pope bowled

Jonny Bairstow bowled

Joe Root bowled



Haseeb Hameed bowled

Ollie Pope bowled

Jonny Bairstow bowled

Joe Root bowled

This is the first time that four England players dismissed 'bowled' against India in the fourth innings of a Test.

Here's a heartening stat if you're an Indian cricket team supporter.

Here's a heartening stat if you're an Indian cricket team supporter.

In India's last 4 overseas Test wins (Melbourne, Brisbane, Lord's, Oval), there's been only 1️⃣ 5-wicket haul by an Indian bowler. Shows you the strength of the attack & how they operate as a unit!

Man of the Match for India in their last 10 wins in SENA:



Rohit (Oval, 2021)

Rahul (Lord’s, 2021)

Pant (Gabba, 2021)

Rahane (MCG, 2020)

Bumrah (MCG, 2018)

Pujara (Adelaide, 2018)

Kohli (Nottingham, 2018)

Bhuvi (J’burg, 2018)

Ishant (Lord’s, 2014)

Laxman (Durban, 2010)#INDvENG — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 6, 2021

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian captain to win 10 or more Tests against a country.



10* - Virat Kohli v ENG

8 - MS Dhoni v AUS

7 - Virat Kohli v SA

6 - Sourav Ganguly v ZIM

6 - Virat Kohli v SL

6 - Virat Kohli v WI#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 6, 2021

My brother just shared this with me

My brother just shared this with me

From 1990-2010 during a great batting era for Team India they won 4 Tests in England and Australia. In last 9 months they have won 4. Remarkable.

A tremendous team performance by India. In their 2nd innings, six batters made 40+, four bowlers took 2+ wickets - only the second time ever that a team has returned both of those stats in the 2nd innings of a Test. (After Eng, v Pakistan, Edgbaston 2016.)