The fifth and deciding Test between England and India due to start on Friday has been cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns in the tourists’ camp just hours before the match in Manchester was due to start.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed in a statement that fears over the coronavirus related to an outbreak among backroom staff had left the tourists unable to field a team at Old Trafford. There was confusion over whether this is a forfeiture from ECB revising their statement, but the BCCI said they have offered to ECB “a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match.”

Here’s the BCCI statement from secretary Jay Shah: The Board of Control for Cricket in India along with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have jointly decided to call off the 5th Test Match scheduled at Manchester in ongoing India’s tour of England 2021. The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test Match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match. In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match. The BCCI has always maintained that the safety and well-being of the players is of paramount importance and there will be no comprise on that aspect. The BCCI would like to thank the ECB for their co-operation and understanding in these trying times. We would like to apologise to the fans for not being able to complete an enthralling series.

