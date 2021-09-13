Reports of Virat Kohli stepping down as India’s limited overs captain after the upcoming T20 World Cup were rubbished by Board of Control for Cricket in India treasurer Arun Dhumal, according to a report by NDTV.

The Times of India had earlier reported that Kohli would be replaced by Rohit Sharma as India’s white ball captain after the T20 World Cup.

“Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been – the best batsman in the world,” the TOI report had quoted a source as saying.

However, Dhumal emphatically denied any such possibility.

“This is all rubbish. Nothing as such is going to happen. This is all media creation. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue,” he said.

Kohli has a positive win percentage as captain in both One-Day Internationals and T20Is. In the 50-over format, he has captained India in 95 games and won 65 of them. And in the shortest format, he has led the country in 45 matches and won 27 of them.

The T20 World Cup will be held from October 17 till November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. India will begin their campaign against Pakistan and also have New Zealand and Afghanistan in their group.