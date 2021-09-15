The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Wednesday that the second half of Indian Premier League 2021, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates, will have fans back in the stadiums.

The IPL 2021 season resumes with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19.

This match will mark the return of fans back in the stadium for IPL after a hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans can buy tickets starting September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the IPL official website.

Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations.