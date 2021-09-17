The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday after it was stopped midway through the season in May due to rising Covid-19 cases in India.
There are a total of 31 matches left in IPL 2021 and they will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with the final set to take play at the Dubai International Stadium on October 15.
IPL 2021 points table
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|6
|2
|+0.547
|12
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|5
|2
|+1.263
|10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|5
|2
|-0.171
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|4
|3
|+0.062
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|-0.190
|6
|Punjab Kings
|8
|3
|5
|-0.368
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|2
|5
|-0.494
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|1
|6
|-0.623
|2
The break in the middle of the season has led to seven out of eight teams seeing changes to their squads, with defending champions Mumbai Indians being the exception.
Injuries and workload management have led to a number of withdrawals, while there are also those who have regained full fitness and will bolster their respective squads.
Here’s a look at the updated squads of the eight teams heading into the second half of IPL 2021:
Chennai Super Kings
IN: Josh Hazlewood
OUT: Jason Behrendorff
CSK squad for second half of IPL 2021
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|Wicketkeepers
|Allrounders
|Suresh Raina
|Deepak Chahar
|MS Dhoni
|Dwayne Bravo
|Ambati Rayudu
|KM Asif
|N Jagadeesan
|Mitchell Santner
|Faf du Plessis
|Imran Tahir
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Karn Sharma
|Sam Curran
|Robin Uthappa (trade)
|Lungi Ngidi
|K Gowtham
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Shardul Thakur
|Moeen Ali
|C Hari Nishaanth
|Josh Hazlewood
|K Bhagat Verma
|R Sai Kishore
|M Harisankar Reddy
Delhi Capitals
IN: Shreys Iyer, Ben Dwarshuis, Kulwant Khejroliya
OUT: Chris Woakes, M Siddharth
DC squad for second half of IPL 2021
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|Wicketkeepers
|Allrounders
|Shreyas Iyer
|Amit Mishra
|Rishabh Pant
|Axar Patel
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Avesh Khan
|Sam Billings
|R Ashwin
|Prithvi Shaw
|Ishant Sharma
|Vishnu Vinod
|Marcus Stoinis
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Kagiso Rabada
|Lalit Yadav
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Pravin Dubey
| Ripal Patel
|Steve Smith
|Anrich Nortje
|Tom Curran
|Umesh Yadav
| Ben Dwarshuis
|Lukman Meriwala
|Kulwant Khejroliya
Kolkata Knight Riders
IN: Tim Southee
OUT: Pat Cummins
KKR squad for second half of IPL 2021
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|Wicketkeepers
|Allrounders
|Eoin Morgan
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|Dinesh Karthik
|Andre Russell
|Shubman Gill
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Sheldon Jackson
|Sunil Narine
|Nitish Rana
|Lockie Ferguson
|Tim Southee
|Rinku Singh
|Prasidh Krishna
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Rahul Tripathi
|Sandeep Warrier
|Ben Cutting
|Karun Nair
|Shivam Mavi
|Pawan Negi
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Harbhajan Singh
|Vaibhav Arora
Mumbai Indians
No changes to the squad.
MI squad for second half of IPL 2021
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|Wicketkeepers
|Allrounders
|Rohit Sharma
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Quinton de Kock
|Hardik Pandya
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Jayant Yadav
|Ishan Kishan
|Krunal Pandya
|Chris Lynn
|Rahul Chahar
|Aditya Tare
|Kieron Pollard
|Saurabh Tiwary
|Trent Boult
|Anukul Roy
|Anmolpreet Singh
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|James Neesham
|Mohsin Khan
|Yudhvir Charak
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Arjun Tendulkar
|Adam Milne
|Piyush Chawla
|Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings
IN: Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Aiden Markram
OUT: Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Dawid Malan
PBKS squad for second half of IPL 2021
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|Wicketkeepers
|Allrounders
|Mayank Agarwal
|Mohammed Shami
|KL Rahul
|Deepak Hooda
|Chris Gayle
|Arshdeep Singh
|Nicholas Pooran
|Sharukh Khan
|Mandeep Singh
|Darshan Nalkande
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Moises Henriques
|Sarfaraz Khan
|Hardeep Brar
|Fabian Allen
|Aiden Markram
|M Ashwin
|Jalaj Saxena
|Ishan Porel
|Saurabh Kumar
|Ravi Bishnoi
|Utkarsh Singh
|Chris Jordan
|Nathan Ellis
|Adil Rashid
Sunrisers Hyderabad
IN: Sherfane Rutherford
OUT: Jonny Bairstow
SRH squad for second half of IPL 2021
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|Wicketkeepers
|Allrounders
|David Warner
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
| Wriddhiman Saha
|Mohammad Nabi
|Kane Williamson
|Rashid Khan
|Shreevats Goswami
|Abhishek Sharma
|Manish Pandey
|Sandeep Sharma
|
|Vijay Shankar
|Virat Singh
|T Natarajan
|Mitchell Marsh
|Priyam Garg
|Basil Thampi
|Jason Holder
|Abdul Samad
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Kedar Jadhav
|Siddharth Kaul
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Mujeeb Zadran
|J Suchith
Rajasthan Royals
IN: Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips
OUT: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye
RR squad for second half of IPL 2021
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|Wicketkeepers
|Allrounders
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|Sanju Samson
| Liam Livingstone
|Mahipal Lomror
|Mayank Markande
|Glenn Phillips
|Rahul Tewatia
|Manan Vohra
|Shreyas Gopal
|Anuj Rawat
|Chris Morris
|Riyan Parag
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Shivam Dube
|David Miller
|Kartik Tyagi
|
|Evin Lewis
|Oshane Thomas
|Chetan Sakariya
|Mustafizur Rahman
|KC Cariappa
|Akash Singh
|Kuldip Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore
IN: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Dushmanta Chameera, George Garton, Akash Deep
OUT: Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar
RCB squad for second half of IPL 2021
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|Wicketkeepers
|Allrounders
|Virat Kohli
|Mohammed Siraj
|AB de Villiers
| Wanindu Hasaranga
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Navdeep Saini
|Josh Phillipe
|Harshal Patel (trade)
|Pavan Deshpande
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
| Dushmanta Chameera
|Sachin Baby
|Pavan Deshpande
|Kona Srikar Bharat
|Kyle Jamieson
|Rajat Patidar
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|Glenn Maxwell
|Tim David
|George Garton
|Dan Christian
|Akash Deep
|Suyash Prabhudesai
