Having won consecutive titles in 2019 and 2020, Mumbai Indians are on a hat-trick of Indian Premier League titles.

The 14th season of IPL which started in India will come to a conclusion in the United Arab Emirates. The first half, which was suspended in May after Covid-19 cases were reported in the bio-bubbles, saw 29 matches played. The remaining 31 matches will be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The final will be in Dubai on October 15, just two days before the rescheduled T20 World Cup begins, also in the UAE and Oman.

Here’s what the points table looks like:

IPL 2021 points table ahead of CSK vs MI Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts DC 8 6 2 +0.547 12 CSK 7 5 2 +1.263 10 RCB 7 5 2 -0.171 10 MI 7 4 3 +0.062 8 RR 7 3 4 -0.190 6 PBKS 8 3 5 -0.368 6 KKR 7 2 5 -0.494 4 SRH 7 1 6 -0.623 2