Field Watch Watch: Neeraj Chopra throws it out of the park in latest CRED advertisement After Rahul Dravid, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is seen in a new avatar on television. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Screenshot / CRED 360 Degree Marketing! @cred_club #ad pic.twitter.com/RmjWAXERxm— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw Olympics Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments