The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the senior men’s team’s schedule for the 2021-’22 home season on Monday.
India will play a total of four Tests, three One-Day Internationals and 14 T20Is from November 17, 2021, to June 19, 2022, with New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa being the visiting teams.
India’s scheduled for 2021-’22 home season
Against New Zealand:
17 Nov, 2021 – 1st T20I, Jaipur
19th Nov, 2021 – 2nd T20I, Ranchi
21st Nov, 2021 – 3rd T20I, Kolkata
25th Nov to 29th Nov, 2021 – 1st Test, Kanpur
3rd Dec to 7th Dec, 2021 – 2nd Test, Mumbai
Against West Indies:
6th Feb, 2022 – 1st ODI, Ahmedabad
9th Feb, 2022 – 2nd ODI, Jaipur
12th Feb, 2022 – 3rd ODI, Kolkata
15th Feb, 2022 – 1st T20I, Cuttack
18th Feb, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Vizag
20th Feb, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Trivandram
Against Sri Lanka:
25th Feb to 5th Mar, 2022 – 1st Test, Bengaluru
5th Mar to 9th Mar, 2022 – 2nd Test, Mohali
13th Mar, 2022 – 1st T20I, Mohali
15th Mar, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Dharamshala
18th Mar, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Lucknow
Against South Africa:
9th Jun, 2022 – 1st T20I, Chennai
12th Jun, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Bengaluru
14th Jun, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Nagpur
17th Jun, 2022 – 4th T20I, Rajkot
19th Jun, 2022 – 5th T20I, Delhi
The final of the ICC T20 World Cup will be played on November 14, while the first T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled for November 17 in Jaipur.
The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2022 will also in all likelihood be held during the Indian team’s home schedule of international matches.
