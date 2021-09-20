The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the senior men’s team’s schedule for the 2021-’22 home season on Monday.

India will play a total of four Tests, three One-Day Internationals and 14 T20Is from November 17, 2021, to June 19, 2022, with New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa being the visiting teams.

India’s scheduled for 2021-’22 home season

Against New Zealand: 17 Nov, 2021 – 1st T20I, Jaipur

19th Nov, 2021 – 2nd T20I, Ranchi

21st Nov, 2021 – 3rd T20I, Kolkata

25th Nov to 29th Nov, 2021 – 1st Test, Kanpur

3rd Dec to 7th Dec, 2021 – 2nd Test, Mumbai Against West Indies: 6th Feb, 2022 – 1st ODI, Ahmedabad

9th Feb, 2022 – 2nd ODI, Jaipur

12th Feb, 2022 – 3rd ODI, Kolkata

15th Feb, 2022 – 1st T20I, Cuttack

18th Feb, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Vizag

20th Feb, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Trivandram Against Sri Lanka: 25th Feb to 5th Mar, 2022 – 1st Test, Bengaluru

5th Mar to 9th Mar, 2022 – 2nd Test, Mohali

13th Mar, 2022 – 1st T20I, Mohali

15th Mar, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Dharamshala

18th Mar, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Lucknow Against South Africa: 9th Jun, 2022 – 1st T20I, Chennai

12th Jun, 2022 – 2nd T20I, Bengaluru

14th Jun, 2022 – 3rd T20I, Nagpur

17th Jun, 2022 – 4th T20I, Rajkot

19th Jun, 2022 – 5th T20I, Delhi

The final of the ICC T20 World Cup will be played on November 14, while the first T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled for November 17 in Jaipur.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2022 will also in all likelihood be held during the Indian team’s home schedule of international matches.