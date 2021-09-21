Rohit Mor stunned defending champion Mohammad Hussamuddin whereas the accomplished duo of Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet lived up to expectations by clinching gold medals in their respective weight categories at the Men’s National Boxing Championships in Bellary on Tuesday.

Deepak Kumar (51kg), Akash (54kg), Akash (67), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), Lakshya (86kg) and Narender (+92kg) also secured gold medals by winning their respective final bouts at the Inspire Institute of Sports. All of them are from Services team.

All the gold medal winners of the National Championships will represent India at the World Championships scheduled in Belgrade, Serbia from October 24 to November 6. And all of them, except Shiva, will be competing in their maiden world championships, reported PTI.

With a dominating 5-0 defeat over the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and one of the strong contenders for the title in the 57kg, Rohit was the standout winner of the day.

On the other hand, reigning Asian Champion Sanjeet, representing SSCB, lived up to the expectations and emerged champion in the 92kg as he outclassed Haryana’s Naveen Kumar by unanimous margin.

For his impressive performances, Deepak was adjudged Best Boxer of the Championships.

SSCB defended their title of the team championship as they won 12 medals, including eight gold, three silver and one bronze. Railway Sports Promotion Board (two gold, two bronze and three silver) and Delhi (one gold, four bronze) claimed the second and third position respectively.

For RSPB, Varinder Singh (60kg) and Govind Sahani (48kg) claimed gold medals with identical unanimous victories. While the 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist Varinder defeated SSCB’s Etash Khan Muhammed, Govind got the better of Chandigarh’s Kuldeep Kumar.

Meanwhile, seasoned boxer Thapa, a bronze medallist at the 2015 world championships and also a five-time Asian medallist, successfully defended his title as he recorded an easy 5-0 win over Dalveer Singh Tomar of SSCB in 63.5kg.

Karnataka’s Nishant Dev also continued his brilliant run at the championships. He blanked Amit Kumar of Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli to win the 71kg title.

The Championships, which returned after a gap of one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saw participation of 35 States/UT Units and Boards and close to 400 boxers.

While the gold and silver medallists from each category of the Championships will also get direct entry into the national coaching camp, the two bronze medallists will take part in the selection trials where they will compete alongside the boxers representing the second team of top-3 teams of the last National Championships—SSCB, RSPB and Haryana. The announcement of the remaining two names for the national camp will be made on September 24 on the basis of results of the selection trials.